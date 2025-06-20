A family in Anakapalle was taken by surprise after discovering that 98 acres of land were mistakenly linked to their daughter’s Aadhaar number, affecting their eligibility for the Talliki Vandanam welfare scheme.

Polimera Nageswara Rao, the father, who is a resident of Anakapalle, visited the local secretariat after they did not receive the Talliki Vandanam benefit. The scheme, aimed at supporting mothers who educate their children, provides financial assistance to eligible families. Upon inquiry, officials found that the Aadhaar number of their daughter, an eighth-grade student at a private school in Kasimkota, was linked to 98 acres of land, rendering the family ineligible for the Talliki Vandanam benefits.

The scheme provides financial support of Rs 15,000 annually to mothers whose children are pursuing their studies (Class 1 to Class 12). The scheme is one of the promises made by the government during their election campaign and was part of the “Super Six” welfare schemes.

The family, which does not own any land, expressed concern over the error. Nageswara Rao, who works as a clerk in the local jaggery market, stated that such a discrepancy is beyond their understanding.

The issue was brought to the attention of Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (UFIDC) Chairman Pela Govinda and Satyanarayana at the TDP office in Anakapalle.

They assured the family that a detailed investigation would be conducted and notified the relevant officials that the family was declared ineligible for Talliki Vandanam due to errors made in revenue records during the previous administration, said the chairman of UFIDC and also emphasised the need for corrective measures.

Also read: Cognizant to Establish Rs 1,582-Crore IT Campus in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.