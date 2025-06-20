Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) has been honoured with the ‘Environment Protection’ award at the 24th Global Greentech Environment & Sustainability Awards 2025, reaffirming its leadership in sustainable and eco-conscious port operations.

The award, conferred by the Greentech Foundation, acknowledges AGPL’s consistent efforts in adopting green technologies, fostering eco-friendly practices, and integrating sustainability into core operational strategies. This national accolade stands as a testament to AGPL’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint while setting new benchmarks for responsible port development.

AGPL’s environmental initiatives span from energy-efficient infrastructure to robust ecological conservation measures, reinforcing its role as an industry leader in sustainable growth.

In addition to its environmental achievements, AGPL has also extended its commitment to community welfare by launching a monsoon preparedness drive in Visakhapatnam.

Responding to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of an early and intense monsoon, the port authority has mobilised teams and mechanised equipment to aid the city’s civil authorities in pre-monsoon cleanup operations. Key drainage networks in flood-prone areas such as Pedagantyada and Gajuwaka have been cleared—over one kilometre of main drains—helping reduce the risk of waterlogging, urban flooding, and related public health concerns.

The initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted access to essential roads and infrastructure during heavy rains, enhancing the city’s resilience against seasonal disruptions.

Commenting on the effort, AGPL management said, “At Adani Gangavaram Port, we believe in standing by the community during times of need. Our support to Visakhapatnam’s civic authorities is part of our commitment to sustainable urban resilience. By proactively helping clear storm drains and mitigate flood risks, we aim to protect lives, infrastructure, and ensure the city remains functional during the monsoon ..”

From industry accolades to grassroots interventions, AGPL continues to demonstrate a holistic approach to environmental responsibility, combining sustainability with proactive community engagement.

