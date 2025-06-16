If you’re looking for an offbeat escape from Visakhapatnam this coming monsoon, head to Mahendragiri, a majestic mountain in the Eastern Ghats that offers stunning landscapes and is layered with mythology, history, and spirituality. Just about 240 km from Visakhapatnam, Mahendragiri sits close to the Andhra-Odisha border and makes for a perfect weekend road trip, especially during the monsoon when the region turns lush green and comes alive with misty charm.

A Sacred Mountain with a Mythological Past



Rising to 4,925 feet (1,501 meters) above sea level, Mahendragiri is the second-highest peak in Odisha and a significant landmark of the Eastern Ghats. Located around 30 km from Mandasa in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, the mountain falls in the Parlakhemundi subdivision of Gajapati district, Odisha.

This region is steeped in legend! Mahendragiri is said to be the very hill mentioned as ‘Mahendra Parvat’ in the Ramayana. Mythology states that Lord Parashurama and the Pandavas from the Mahabharata spent time here during their exile. The mountain is frequently referenced in classical poetry, including the works of Kalidasa and Sarala Das.

Temple Trails on the Peaks

The Mahendragiri hill has three peaks housing ancient temples dedicated to figures from Indian epics:

1. Bhima Temple Peak

Home to a temple believed to have been constructed during the Gupta period (360–395 CE) under King Uma Varmana of the Mathara dynasty. The structure’s architectural style resembles that of the temples at Sanchi and Tigwa, making it an important site for archaeological exploration.

2. Yudhisthira Temple

Located on a flat part of the mountain, this tri-ratha-style temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is often compared to the Satrughnesvara group of temples in Bhubaneswar. Historians date it to the late 6th or early 7th century CE.

3. Gokarnesvara (Kunti) Temple

Situated further east of the Yudhisthira temple, this temple is dedicated to Gokarnesvara Shiva and is often associated with Kunti Mata, mother of the Pandavas. Based on its sculptural style, the temple is believed to belong to the 9th–10th century CE.

There are several other important temples in the area including shrines dedicated to Lord Jagannatha, Arjuna, and more.

Natural Beauty and Biodiversity

The Mahendratanaya River, which originates from these hills, flows eastward through Mandasa before emptying into the Bay of Bengal near Barua, an erstwhile port town. The hills are also known for their rich biodiversity, including red sandalwood trees and rare medicinal plants that thrive in the monsoon climate.

The mountain and its surrounding forests are also rich in birdlife and are a haven for nature photography, birdwatching, and stargazing.

Things to Do in Mahendragiri

Mahendragiri has something for every nature lover and adventure enthusiast. When here, you can indulge in:

Trekking and hiking through forest trails and rocky terrains

Camping under the stars in the peaceful lap of nature

Nature and bird Photography during the monsoon bloom

Star Gazing thanks to the clear, unpolluted skies

Interacting with local tribal communities to learn about their culture and way of life

Visiting ancient temples with mythological and archaeological relevance

Nearby Attractions

Extend your trip by visiting Ramagiri and Gudguda Waterfalls, located close to Mahendragiri. These spots offer breathtaking views and are perfect for nature lovers looking to explore the scenic wilderness of Odisha.

When to Visit

The monsoon season is undoubtedly a great time to visit Mahendragiri. Another notable time includes Mahashivaratri when hundreds of pilgrims make their way to the hilltop.

How to Get There

From Visakhapatnam, Mahendragiri is about 240 km away and well-connected by road. You can drive via NH16 and Kotturu-Srikakulam road. Alternatively, take the Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger to Paralakhemundi, which is the closest town with a railway station to the mountain.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel updates.