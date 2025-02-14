Srikakulam was once known as the ‘Uttarandhra Gateway’ for its strategic location, historically important in the history of the Kalinga Empire. Today, located 350 km from Visakhapatnam, this is a great place to plan a trip for the weekend. If you are planning to visit this place, here’s the ultimate travel guide from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam!

Travel Routes

There are several ways to travel to Srikakulam. If you are one of those who love a long drive in the comfort of your car, then hop onto National Highway 16 and enjoy the scenic route of beaches and endless sunshine! This is the fastest way to reach Srikakulam. You can blast some songs from your curated playlist, make pitstops at pretty places, and drive away. To save money and have fun on the journey, you can catch an APSRTC bus from Visakhapatnam.

Another economical option is to book a train, though it can be time-consuming. Many trains connect to Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. For a more comprehensive explanation of the travelling scene, refer to this article.

Places To Stay

After a long trip, you need a place to rest, refresh and relax. Several hotels are located at an optimal location in the city, connecting to major travel routes. The Sri Kameshwara Lodge and Convention is just a 310 m drive from the railway station, offering comfortable rooms and a complimentary breakfast service. There is also Hotel Vijetha Inn, a three-star hotel that has two eateries and a bar for a more laid-back experience. Another good option is Hotel New Blue Earth, a four-star property 11.5 km from Srikakulam Road Station, offering a luxurious stay.

Sight See Temples

Visiting one of the most prominent places during the Kalinga Empire, you simply cannot miss out on the mystic beauty of the culturally rich temples that are in the city. After taking a much-needed nap after your journey, head out to the city with this cheat sheet of must-visit temples.

Arasavalli Sun Temple is an important tourist spot as it is one of the oldest temples dedicated to the Sun God, Surya. Many speculate that the temple was built in the 7th century. Commissioned by the great king of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty, King Devendra Varma, the temple was built in the Kalinga architectural style, Rekha dula. This is similar to the Puri Jagannath temple of Odisha. Locals believe that the idol of Lord Surya was placed by Sage Kasyapa, for the welfare of mankind.

There’s also Sree Veerabhadra Swamy Temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva’s fierce form, Veerabhadra. It is located in Anjanapeta and has a peaceful atmosphere for worship for Veerabhadra devotees. Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple is located in Tekkali which is 60 km away from the the city. This temple is popular with devotees during the time of Makar Sankranti. Here are more temples you can add to your itinerary.

Historical Expedition

Explore the Buddhist heritage at Salihundam and enjoy the panoramic views of River Vamsadhara for a more historical experience.

Rent a boat to the backwaters near Kaviti for a peaceful yet thrilling experience while enjoying the natural beauty of the surroundings.

For a more unique exploration, pay a visit to the Budithi Village, which is a handicraft town, specializing in brass and bell-metal handicrafts. Registered as a geographical indication handicraft from Andhra Pradesh, the handmade works from this village are of high value to many art collectors. While visiting this village, engage in conversation with the craftsman, let them tell you the tale of their prized craft, and take home a one-of-a-kind souvenir of craftsmanship from here!

Bird Sanctuaries

Srikakulam has some significant bird sanctuaries that serve as habitats for migratory birds like spot-billed pelicans and painted storks, which come from Siberia. Telineelapuram Bird Sanctuary is located in the Telineelapuram village in Tekkai mandal. Telukunchi Bird Sanctuary stands at a 115km distance from Srikakulam at Ichchapuram mandal. With greenery and the magnificent presence of nearly eight varieties of birds, this is a must-visit spot during your trip to Srikakulam.

Food Places

A trip isn’t truly complete without indulging in delicious food!

Indulge in some of the city’s favourite street foods like punugulu, mirchi bajji, and vada, which you can find at any food stall on the streets. Don’t forget to take home some pootharekulu, a sweet unique to the city. Visit Ananda Sai Sweet Home and Bakery, Red Cherry Sweets, or Sri Venkateshwara Sweets and Bakery for a pack of fresh and delicious pootharekulu!

There are a lot of things one needs to take care of while planning a trip to a new city. With this curated travel guide from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam, you can explore the Uttarandhra Gateway to the fullest!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and travel-related articles.