Every city has its set of unofficial traditions that its residents live by. For instance, being a Hyderabadi and loving biryani is a code of conduct, and being Banglorean and strolling down the famous Church Street to “hang out” is a rite of passage. Vizag, similarly, has its list of places and experiences that turn every born and bred inhabitant into a true and pakka Vizagite. If you want to test just how much of a Visakhapatnam local you are, here are 12 experiences you should have had!

1. Caught a FDFS at Sangam Sarat

No matter what the movie may be, flooding the entrance of Sangam Sarat Theatre at the crack of dawn to catch the First Day First Show is a ritual for cinephiles. The excitement is unmatched, especially when the film star is a mass-favourite actor—expect confetti showers, loud music, dancing and grand cutouts of the beloved hero being paraded! In other words, expect raccha raccha.

2. Relished Muri Mixture at the beach

The beach has been a constant in the lives of generations of Vizagites, and the Muri Mixture sold alongside it is an equally beloved fixation! No trip to the coast is complete without snacking on a newspaper-full of Muri Mixture. Though Vizag doesn’t have a signature dish of its own, this snack is so beloved that it might as well be an honorary local delicacy. And if not muri mixture, at least a roasted corn on the cob is a must!

3. Escaped to Araku for a Quick Getaway

Loving something means standing by it through both the good and bad. And Loving Vizag means enjoying its beaches while enduring its scorching heat. And when the heat becomes too much, it’s time to beat it with a trip to the nearest hill station: Araku Valley. With its cool weather and lush greenery, Araku has always been the go-to getaway for every Vizagite seeking relaxation.

4. Driven Up to Dolphin’s Nose

Every Vizagite has grown up hearing the name “Dolphin’s Nose” more often than seems normal. This iconic, dolphin-shaped hill—visible from RK Beach—is a source of endless curiosity and wonder for beachgoers. What’s even more fascinating is visiting the Dolphin’s Nose lighthouse itself. Standing at 174 meters high, it offers a breathtaking view of the Bay of Bengal. It’s also one of Vizag’s most powerful lighthouses, capable of guiding ships up to 65 km away. The drive there is equally picturesque, winding through Yarada Hill and the Defense area. One of the classic experiences of locals in Visakhapatnam involves making this memorable trip at least once.

5. Devoured Punugulu at LIC building

Vizagites know that a rainy evening calls for a hot plate of punugulu! This crispy Andhra snack, served with chutneys, is best enjoyed at the street-side stalls near LIC Building. It’s a simple but iconic Vizag experience.

6. Snapped a Picture from Kailasagiri’s Viewpoint

A true Vizagite classic is having a stunning shot of Vizag, captured from the Kailasagiri hilltop, stored on your camera roll. As the city’s most famous viewpoint, Kailasagiri offers a panoramic view of Vizag, sitting between sweeping hills and the vast expanse of the sea. Nearly every local has visited this spot, snapping pictures of the scenic view—or posing for a photo in front of the iconic Shiva-Parvati statue.

7. Braved the festive shopping crowd at Jagadamba Junction

Come Sankranti, Ugadi, or your birthday – it’s time to pick out new clothes. And where does one go in Vizag to shop but to Jagadamba market? This bustling hub draws people from all over the city, hopping between malls and boutiques. One of the experiences every Visakhapatnam local would have had is being swept along by the lively crowds on one of those hectic, yet exhilarating, shopping days.

8. Slurped up Maggi at Symbi Maggi Point

The is a beloved favourite among the locals in Rushikonda, Vizag. A small stall that first introduced Maggi to cater to students from a nearby college quickly became a go-to spot. With a variety of flavours and a stunning ocean view to enjoy, it’s no wonder this place is a hit. If you’re a Vizagite—especially a college student—you’ve likely driven down with your gang for a taste of beachside Maggi. If not, consider this your sign to experience it!

9. Shopped at Poorna Market

If Delhi has Chandni Chowk, Vizag has Poorna Market. One of the city’s oldest and busiest markets, Poorna Market is every Vizagite’s go-to spot. Farmers from across the district set up stalls here, offering fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers. The street becomes so crowded that it’s only accessible on foot. The loud atmosphere, with ringing bells, vendors calling out to customers, and the fragrance of fresh flowers in the air, is one of the most authentic Visakhapatnam experiences one can have.

10. Made a special memory at the beach

Obviously, the beach is a big part of Vizag’s culture and all roads lead here. Whether it’s celebrating a birthday, having deep conversations with friends, or catching the most glorious sunrise, everyone has had a special moment at the beach.

11. Read the day away at Pages The Book Shop

Every bookworm in Vizag has inevitably nurtured their love for reading at Pages The Book Shop and still do! Pages The Book Shop has been around since 2006 and it houses a big collection of books, art and craft supplies, stationery items and more! On a free day, many Vizagites would find themselves wandering here or lounging about in a comfy chair with a bestseller and a coffee. Even non-readers have stepped in at least once to buy stationery or art supplies.

12. Hit the FoodEx + Jack Frost combo

Once known as Hot Breads and now FoodEx, this iconic spot has been a popular hangout for Vizag’s youth since the pre-2000s. Every Vizagite knows that a trip to FoodEx is incomplete without a stop at Jack Frost, the beloved ice cream parlour right next door. One of the oldest and most cherished dessert spots in the city, Jack Frost is a significant part of many Vizagites’ lives. It’s practically a tradition—grab a snack or starter at FoodEx, then top it off with a sweet treat from Jack Frost!

These are just some of the many experiences to have that define the true essence of being a Visakhapatnam local. If you’ve checked off at least six of the twelve items in this article, congratulations—you’re a true-blue Vizagite! If not, it’s time to get started on your checklist!

