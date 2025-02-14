After a long day at work, all one needs is a nice and aesthetic spot to relax, some good food, and a rejuvenating hour or two with friends. For that soul-reviving fix of gossip, friends and delectable food, here are some post-work hangout spots in Vizag:

1. Sea Pearl

Sea Pearl entertains people of all age groups in Vizag with its prime location, scenic views, and most importantly, its warm and comforting milk beverages. You can enjoy a cosy cup of coffee or tea, along with tasty snacks such as samosas, kachoris, potato chips and biscuits, as well as carbonated and cold drinks. The seating area is comfortable and well-lit, making it an ideal place to hang out with friends after a long day at work.

Location: RK Beach Road

2. VMRDA Central Park

If you need to spend some time in nature after being trapped in a windowless office, then this is the perfect place for you!

You can enjoy the aesthetically pleasing view of over 3,000 shady trees, more than 50 varieties of trees, and the bonsai garden that houses more than 100 varieties of bonsais. Go ahead and try out the cycling track in the park to get some cardio in after sitting in one place the whole day.

Plan accordingly so that you don’t miss the musical fountain, recognized as the 3rd largest fountain in India – this is a famous tourist spot that is a delight for locals as well. And if you are up for a treat, the Night Food Court situated right outside is there to answer your craving!

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

3. The Vizag Drive-In

The Vizag Drive-In is another popular hangout spot amongst youngsters. You can choose between the picturesque and rustic outdoor seating or the secluded indoor seating to set the mood for your much-needed gossip session with friends. You can take turns capturing some pictures of each other the ‘gram while waiting for some amazing and lip-smacking food that the Drive-In offers.

Location: MVP Colony

4. V-Hangout Resto Cafe

This is one of the popular hangout spots that GITAM students visit often, but it is suitable for any group hangout.

This quaint blue-and-white-themed cafe has unique windows and is surrounded by greenery. There is both indoor and outdoor seating available. This Pinteresty cafe should be your next hangout spot as it checks all the boxes – a stunning aesthetic, great food, and a good location.

Location: Rushikonda

5. YMCA Parking Lot

This list would be incomplete without mentioning this place. A spot by the beach, it has amazing food stalls and immaculate vibes. Families and friends gather here to gossip, have fun, and unwind after a long day. This is one of those places you can visit to get a glimpse at the people of Vizag and what connects them— a loving community.

Hanging out with your close ones is always fun! You can share your thoughts about any and every topic in the world without the fear of judgment, which is especially useful when you want to wind down after work. So, what’s stopping you? Call your friends and visit these post-work hangout spots in Vizag for a much-needed break!

