A 17-year-old student from Odisha, identified as Chandra Vamsi, tragically committed suicide late Tuesday night by jumping off the fifth floor of his hostel building in Paradesipalem, Visakhapatnam. The incident has sparked concerns over the mounting academic pressure faced by students.

Vamsi was a second-year Intermediate student at a private college in the city. According to police reports, he had been struggling with academic stress. On Tuesday, after being reprimanded by a lecturer for his lack of focus, he became visibly distressed. Later that night, around 10:30 PM, he took the fatal step.

Despite being rushed to a nearby private hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His body was subsequently shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem examination.

The incident has ignited protests from student unions and parents, who gathered outside the college on Wednesday, demanding accountability from the management. Protestors accused educational institutions of placing immense pressure on students in the name of rankings and competition.

Visakhapatnam authorities have taken notice of the student suicide case, with PM Palem police assuring justice. Gondu Sitharam, a member of the A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has directed the police and the Intermediate Education Department to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report on the circumstances leading to the student’s death.

