In the previous year alone, Visakhapatnam has seen several new tourism projects and attractions being initiated. For instance, Kailasagiri became the talk of the town with the opening of a new ziplining facility, and the start of India’s longest skywalk bridge, which is currently in progress. A new naval aircraft was set up at the RK Beach stretch, the latest addition to the string of Navy-themed museums in the area.

The private sector didn’t fall behind. Vishwanadh Sports Club set up AP’s first snow world called Snow Station. ArtCom Cafe, Andhra Pradesh’s first 2D cafe popped up in Dwarka Nagar, and a newly opened pickleball court, Pickler’s Hub, not only became a sporty attraction but has also been proclaimed to be the largest in the State.

Thanks to the vast coastline, cultural heritage, natural resources and cosmopolitan culture of the city, Visakhapatnam is slowly but steadily emerging as a tourism hotspot in India. Here are six reasons why:

1. Hospitality on the rise:

A notable event in the hospitality industry is the demolition of the iconic Taj Gateway Hotel, purchased by the Varun Group. Though permanently closed, an exciting update favourable for the tourism sector in Visakhapatnam is that a new five-star hotel will be constructed in its place. This hotel will be designed to accommodate commercial space for luxury retail, office space, and residential apartments.

Additionally, many other hotel groups like the Oberoi Group and Taj Group are looking to finance new and luxury hotels in and around Visakhapatnam in locations such as Bhogapuram, Atchutapuram, and Bheemli.

These new developments will help expand the hospitality sector in Vizag and boost tourism prospects.

2. Bigger and Better Airport

The Alluri Seeta Ramaraju International Airport, better known as the Bhogapuram Airport, is under construction in Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram district. This greenfield airport, 44 km from Visakhapatnam, aims to be the hub of connectivity for the North Andhra and South Odisha districts.

There are many connecting transport systems from the airport such as Vizianagaram Railway Station located 26 km away, National Highway 16 and 26, and the Vizag Beach metro corridor from the proposed metro project.

The Bhogapuram airport is projected to handle 4.5 million passengers annually, making it a major boost for tourism and employment in Visakhapatnam.

3. Shopping Malls!

Vizag will see the launch of many international shopping malls, including LuLu Mall at Pandurangapuram, which will have an Imax multiplex with eight screens. Additionally, the foundation stone for Inorbit Mall has also been laid and construction has begun in the Kailasapuram area. This international mall in Vizag will be the biggest in South India and is projected to have a tree pavilion, terrace, outdoor seating, food court, and atrium.

An under-construction ASN Mall, located in Muralinagar, is reported to include office spaces, a mall, and a hotel. These will surely enhance the tourist experience in Vizag.

4. A Luxury Stop!

To tap into the tourism department in Visakhapatnam, there’s a focus on the natural coastal line of the city.

Catering to this is the Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal or VICT, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, an immigration and customs office, duty-free outlets, and retail shops and can accommodate cruises carrying up to 2,000 passengers. The terminal is designed in the shape of a ship to attract cruises to Visakhapatnam’s breathtaking beaches and stunning coastline.

Also, according to the latest update, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (ATPDC), in partnership with Dolphin Ocean Cruises signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU during the Regional Tourism Investors Summit to launch a three-to-four-hour cruise from Visakhapatnam’s Fishing Harbour to Kakinada. This includes a tourist package where travelers are picked up from Visakhapatnam and Bheemli, taken to Kakinada, and brought back. The yacht will run during the afternoon and night, allowing the tourists to experience the buzz of the open sea. This service may extend to Nellore if there is a high demand.

5. Major Developments

Visakhapatnam and Araku are part of a seven-anchor hub project that aims to increase tourist attraction and provide employment for the city’s residents. The project aims to boost temple tourism, ensure the availability of affordable hotel rooms for tourists, connect religious and cultural sites, and increase the tourism contribution to the state from 4.6% to 26%.

Additionally, Rushikonda Beach, which has gained the eco-level ‘Blue Flag’ tag, will receive a revamp with state-of-the-art tourism boats and entertainment for the tourists.

6. VMRDA’s Roadmap

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority has taken up some major developments for the city as well. According to announcements made during the review meeting held on September 10, 2024, the Visakha Jala Udyanavanam at Suryabagh will be renovated with a new entertainment centre, drive-in parking, and food courts. An Ocean Deck project will be built near VMRDA park which will include a hotel on the first floor and a viewpoint will be developed on a rock in the sea.

There were also proposals for an international amusement park, urban entertainment zone, nature cottages, beach view cafe, and a revolving restaurant at Kailasgiri.

With these key developments in the works, it is safe to assume that Visakhapatnam will be the next big tourist city. Let us know which development you are excited about the most!

