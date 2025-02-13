Vizag is known as the City of Destiny—an ironic reminder that every destiny comes with a journey. That journey becomes easier when you have someone by your side through life’s ups and downs. This special someone stands by you through every challenge, so why not celebrate them with a well-deserved treat? This Valentine’s season is an opportunity to make their day special, and in turn, make your life even more beautiful! For the lovebirds out there, here’s a list of the top 7 places to go out for a date in Vizag this Valentine’s Day.

1. Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex

For history-loving couples, the Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex can be a peaceful and spiritual retreat. Situated on a hilltop, it provides fascinating insights into ancient Buddhist history. Dating back to the 2nd century BCE, this site is perfect for those who enjoy exploring ancient Buddhist monasteries and stupas. The quiet ambience makes it an ideal place for quiet and meaningful conversations.

2. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

For couples who love animals and nature, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park offers a unique experience. Spread across 625 acres, this zoo has different species of animals, birds, and reptiles. Enjoy a slow walk through the park while exploring the diverse wildlife for a memorable Valentine’s Day date.

3. Tyda Park

Located on the way to Araku Valley, Tyda Park is a hidden gem for couples seeking an adventurous getaway. Surrounded by dense forests, this eco-tourism spot has trekking trails, camping, and even bird-watching activities. If you and your partner love the great outdoors, this is a must-visit place for a romantic and adventurous experience.

4. Mudasarlova Reservoir

Located a few kilometers away from Simhachalam, this reservoir is spread across an area of 62 acres and is surrounded by a touch of nature. With its well-maintained green spaces, calm water, and expressive nature will give an experience that you will never forget.

Fun Fact: Built during British rule in 1902, it is one of the oldest parks in Visakhapatnam, It is open all days of the week.

Timings: 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM

5. Bheemunipatnam Beach

Far from the city’s hustle and bustle, Bheemunipatnam (Bheemili) is located near the outskirts of Vishakhapatnam. With its beautiful mountains and beaches, Bheemili will keep you hooked to explore the town more and more making its visit one of the most memorable trips you take with everything that an adventurer seeks.

6. Ross Hill Church

If you are looking for a place to spend time with your date while watching the sunrise, then the hilltop of Ross Hill Church is the best spot. Located near Old Post Office area, this hill offers a bird’s-eye view of the entirety of Vizag’s beauty, making it an ideal place for couples to start their date.

7. Yarada Beach

If you like beaches but are tired of huge crowds at RK Beach and Vuda Park, you should visit Yarada Beach with your partner. With its eye-catching geography, the shore of Yarada Beach looks nothing short of a visual representation of a Renaissance painting. The Beach naturally has a greenish-blue color and the cinematic rocks make it a must-visit.

This concludes our list of 7 romantic places in Vizag for the perfect Valentine’s Day date, If you are still unsure about where to go, you can always resort to the classic – a romantic dinner. This article that lists 7 Intimate Restaurants in Vizag That Set the Mood for Love can surely be of help. And If you are single (like the writer), read this for some solo date inspo!

