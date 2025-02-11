Valentine’s Day is a day for celebrating and expressing affection, care, and love to the special ones in your life. For singles, this season of romance is a time to to enjoy and let loose with friends or by oneself. If you are proudly single in Visakhapatnam and want to create memories and have fun this Valentine’s Day, here are some ideas that may interest you!

1. Plan A Self-Care Day!

You need to pay attention to yourself sometimes too! Take this Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to practice self-care. This can be planned out in different ways: you can re-watch a comfort movie or TV series, book a special spa service (Vizag has many spa centers), or even rest in the comfort of your bed while binge-eating your favourite ice cream.

The goal of a self-care day is to take care of yourself in any way you want and do it in a fulfilling manner!

2. Eat Something Indulgent

Having some indulgence will surely lift your spirits while your every other sense is being bombarded by romantic couples. If your idea of indulgence is something sweet, you can always order something customizable like a bento or dream cake, or try out some pastries and sweets from your nearest bakery.

You can visit some amazing restaurants in the city that will fulfil your cravings for spic biryanis, mouthwatering kebabs, finger-licking entrees, bespoke gourmet food, and more. Vizag is equipped with restaurants serving a wide range of cuisines starting from Italian to authentic Asian food.

3. Get That Adrenaline Pumping!

Several scientific studies prove that adrenaline-pumping activities have many physical health benefits and improve stress management. Engaging activities like bungee jumping, rock climbing, and paragliding release dopamine and endorphins, also dubbed the’ feel-good chemicals.’

This Valentine’s Day, take some time to explore the various kinds of activities that are available in Visakhapatnam and even better – make a plan with the gang and have fun together!

4. A Gift To Yourself

We all have a never-ending wishlist of things we want to experience but never do for various reasons. A wishlist doesn’t necessarily have to revolve around grand material things; it could be about making an cute and impractical impulsive purchase, getting a new haircut, or wearing an outfit that’s straight from your Pinterest feed.

5. Singles Party!

If you are someone who never likes being alone and loves hanging out with people, invite all your single friends over and have a party! You can plan a movie marathon at a friend’s house, collectively dine out at a restaurant for the vibes, hang out in a mall while gossiping about your committed friends, and end the day with dancing the night away at a club. Remember to have fun while being responsible.

If you’re single, why not try these ideas out this Valentine’s Day and equally spend the day meaningfully?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more lifestyle articles.