Vizag is a city that’s often associated with “the slow life.” Thanks to its lovely natural setting between the hills and beaches, there’s no doubt about the fact that this is a place to unwind and relax. Sometimes, however, the body craves stimulation and a surge of energy. On such days, here are five thrilling adrenaline-pumping activities to do in Visakhapatnam:

1. Trampoline Bungee Jumping at CMR Central Mall

Head to CMR Central Mall in Maddilapalem and take the leap to a towering height, experiencing a few seconds of being high up in the air before gravity pills you down. The drop will leave your legs shaky, but the thrill is worth every moment! This activity is a great way to do something exciting, especially for kids.

2. Paragliding at Rushikonda

Take in the breathtaking views of the coastline as you glide over Rushikonda Beach. A paragliding facility is being run here by Livein Adventures. The activity is a surefire way to induce some heart-pounding excitement. With trained professionals guiding you, all you have to do is strap in, run off the cliff, and let the winds carry you.

3. Zip Lining at Kailasagiri

Imagine zipping through lush greenery with a never-ending view of the Bay of Bengal before you. The zip line at Kailasagiri lets you do just that! Feel the rush as you speed through the air, suspended high above the ground. It’s fast, fun, and a must-try for thrill-seekers.

4. Rock Climbing at A Square Go Karting

Think go-karting is the only adventure here? Think again! A Square Go Karting also offers rock climbing, where you can test your strength and endurance on challenging vertical walls. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this activity guarantees a satisfying mix of thrill and accomplishment.

5. Giant Swing at Vishwanadh Sports Club

For those who love the feeling of weightlessness, the giant swing at Vishwanadh Sports Club is a must-try. Imagine being strapped into a harness and swinging from a great height, feeling the rush as you swoop back and forth. It’s as exhilarating as it sounds!

Whether you’re free-falling, soaring, or zipping through the air, these five thrilling activities in Visakhapatnam will get your heart racing. The next time you’re in the mood for some adventure, make sure to try them out!

