Life in Visakhapatnam can sometimes be routine, with just the beaches and hills to look to for an adventurous outing. Most Vizagites, thus, seek to amuse themselves with new and exciting attractions around the city. One such spot that’s become a hot topic of conversation lately is the viral ‘Uppa Trees’ or Pink Forest in Bangaram Garuvu, Uppa Village of Hukumpet Mandal, about 130 km from Visakhapatnam. This hidden grove has caught the attention of travellers near and far, thanks to a rare sight—unique trees whose leaves turn a stunning pink during the winter months of December and January. The Uppa Trees are not just a visual marvel but are also the first of their kind in Andhra Pradesh, possibly even South India, making it a must-see spot for nature lovers and adventurers alike.

Though their technical name is Mesua ferrea, these trees don’t go by that name locally. Instead, they’re vernacularly called Uppa Trees, after their home, Uppa Village. In fact, the trees have such deep roots in the community’s culture that the villagers have their own lore about how these fascinating beings came into existence. Though admired by many for their beauty today, Uppa trees are believed to have been born out of a curse that goes back to the 17th century—a time of our forefathers!

Legend has it that a ragged sadhu, covered in insects and in search of food, arrived in what was then a ragi field. The field workers, disgusted by his appearance, turned him away, but a kind woman from a neighbouring paddy field fed him. In gratitude for her kindness, the sadhu appeared in her dreams that night, promising her fields would be blessed with gold, while the fields of her unkind neighbours would be cursed—never to yield another harvest. True to the curse, the fields ceased to produce, forcing the villagers to abandon the land. It was then, in the abandoned fields, that the mysterious Uppa Trees began to grow, and their legend was born.

Over the years, these trees became significant to the locals. While the tribes found little use for them beyond their seeds—which were used as lamps before electricity was widespread—there were also medicinal properties to the seeds, including oil that was used in massages, especially for pregnant women. The fascinating story surrounding the spot, and its sheer beauty have made the Uppa Trees a rising tourist attraction near Visakhapatnam.

At the heart of the grove lies a small temple dedicated to Goddess Gunnalamma, worshipped by the local tribal communities. Every year, they celebrate a festival in her honour during Sivarathri, offering the leaves and flowers of the Uppa Trees as part of their worship. The tribes of Konda Dora, Konda Reddy, Gadaba, and Baghata hold the grove sacred, believing that cutting down a tree would bring divine punishment to the family of the perpetrator. This belief has helped protect the trees for generations, ensuring their continued existence in this sacred space.

The Pink Forest is especially enchanting in December and January when the trees’ leaves transform into a beautiful shade of pink under the sun. The flowering season begins in April. Amidst the grove stands a revered 60-year-old tree that is revered and celebrated by the villagers. Apart from being an aesthetic experience, it’s also worth visiting Uppa Trees for a glimpse of the curious local traditions and stories. However, a word of caution: the location is remote, so ensure you’re prepared for a careful journey.

To get there, take the Paderu-Araku road. You can opt for a diversion near Hukumpet Junction (though it’s winding) or a bumpy but direct route via Tadigiri. From Visakhapatnam, the Kothavalasa-Devarapalli road is another option to get to the Uppa Trees. The journey is about 130 km from the city, and here’s a link to the map for easy navigation: https://maps.app.goo.gl/KZfT8DWs9HjBAdms6.

Disclaimer: As the grove is a rare wonder of nature, we ask that visitors treat the sacred place with the respect it deserves and refrain from littering it with plastic.

