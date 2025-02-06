Once upon a time, the menu for Asian food in India started with spring rolls and Manchurian and ended with Hakka noodles. With a rising streak of adventurous appetites, however, new and exciting dishes like ramen, sushi, dim sum, and more are now crossing borders to join the spread. The verdict, thus, is out: pan-Asian cuisine is in. Lucky for us Vizagites, we live in a city where far-flung flavours of the East are just a drive to the beach away, and it is all thanks to a fine and delicious addition at WelcomHotel Devee Grand Bay by ITC Hotels called KAI.

Japanese, Chinese, and Thai—if you’re a food lover, you can have it all at this curated pan-Asian restaurant in Visakhapatnam. Celebrating its one-year anniversary, KAI is now hosting a special festive menu to mark the milestone, and the pick of dishes is only growing more delicious and diverse. Team Yo Vizag revisited the spot for a taste of the latest selection, and we returned with satisfied stomachs and a bunch of new favourites.

What We Ate

When you step into KAI, you first feast with your eyes before your mouth. Bold red, moody black, and deep gold interiors set the scene, inviting you to a ritzy, upscale dining experience. The same colours find strong significance in Japanese and Chinese cultures.

The table set-up is warm, with crockery and cutlery readily arranged and prepared to be served. The seating is plush and supremely comfortable, and ornate ethnic artworks sit on the walls, demanding to be admired before the food arrives and steals your attention. Every detail—from the colour palette to the table settings—has been carefully chosen to please the senses.

What We REALLY Ate

Our tasting of the anniversary special menu began with a soul-warming bowl of Seafood Meatball Vermicelli Soup. The light vermicelli noodles coupled with the rich broth, herbs, and a touch of spice made for the perfect start to our meal: fresh and rejuvenating.

The next interesting item to take over the table was a bite-sized yet delightfully sweet and tangy dish called Takwan Temari. Made up of delicately rolled sushi balls with pickled Daikon (takwan), the aftertaste packed just as much flavour as the dish itself. A serving of Chili Chicken Mozzarella Gyoza followed—crisp, pan-seared Japanese dumplings stuffed with juicy, spiced chicken and creamy mozzarella. It was as delicious as it sounds.

While dining, we had the opportunity to speak with the team behind KAI about their commitment to being a leading pan-Asian restaurant in Visakhapatnam. “Our special anniversary menu features exclusive dishes that aren’t part of the regular selection. To curate this experience, we brought in Chef Shivneet Pohoja from ITC Maurya, Delhi who made the special menu from his years of experience in oriental cuisine,” they shared. “From ingredient selection to hygiene, presentation, and taste, we have carefully considered everything to ensure the highest quality.”

After eating our way through the starters, we finally made it to the main course, where we tried Braised Lamb in Oyster Garlic. Slow-cooked to perfection, the succulent lamb was infused with the deep umami flavours of oyster sauce and roasted garlic. The meat was tender and natural, while the sauce added a hint of savoury to it.

Recommendations From the Chef

Sarafath Khan, Executive Chef Of WelcomHotel Devee Grand Bay chimed in with his top picks from the special menu. “The Silken Tofu with Black Pepper Sauce is a standout, as it is much softer than the tofu you might find somewhere else.” Digging into the dish, we found that the texture was true to its name and simply melted in the mouth. The peppery heat of the sauce kept things exciting.

Another must-try, according to Sarafat Khan, is the Steamed Black Cod with Homemade Teriyaki. The fish, specially imported for its superior quality, is steamed to perfection and glazed with a house-made teriyaki sauce. “We often import ingredients to maintain the authenticity of the food and create a real oriental experience. Items like lotus stem, asparagus, A1-grade export-quality prawns, and spices and sauces come from abroad,” the chef added.

A year after its opening, KAI’s purpose of being a restaurant that brings exotic, true-to-taste pan-Asian cuisine to Visakhapatnam remains steadfast. Reflecting on the journey so far, the team says, “We have a loyal customer base, with diners returning for the food. We want to continue to create that experience as we celebrate our first anniversary.” The takeaway is clear: anyone who dines here is bound to become a part of the crowd that tries, loves, and keeps coming back for more.

KAI’s special festive menu is available for a limited time, so if you want to experience these exclusive flavours, now’s the time. Customers can also enjoy a 20% discount on the regular menu until February 22. Lunch is served from 12:30 PM to 2:45 PM and dinner is from 7:00 PM to 11:45 PM. For reservations, call 891 6601833, 6309024747 or 6309716363. You can also book a table online at this link.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.