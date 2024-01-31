One might have a fixed notion regarding Pan Asian Cuisine. Kai, the newly opened Pan Asian restaurant at Hotel Grand Bay in Visakhapatnam might change that notion. The contemporary pan-Asian restaurant opened its doors to its patrons on January 22, 2024, promising an unparalleled dining experience. The term “Kai” is derived from a Chinese word meaning victory and opening new doors, symbolizing the restaurant’s commitment to providing a distinctive experience for Vizagites.

Ambience:

What sets Kai apart is its refreshing and transformative ambience inspired by the Far Eastern culture, reflected even in the crockery and cutlery they use. The interior design accentuates rosewood, stone, and black oak, complemented by custom wallpapers and wall decorations, like marble birds, creating a vibrant and chic atmosphere. The colour scheme of red and gold, along with mystical animals from the Asia Pacific culture, featured in paintings, adds to the authenticity and warmth of the space.

The crockery, adorned with a mother-of-pearl finish, is a novel addition to the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing ample natural light, bring out the restaurant’s details. The central ceiling glass installation is again custom-made to the space with the blown glass adding a fresh take on traditional Asian motifs. One might come across an enclosure, having a chair and a vibrant red wall with a golden sun backdrop, which acts as a photo booth. You must look out for this as it can give you the perfect selfies or group photos.

Food:

Seventy percent of the restaurant’s menu is dedicated to Chinese cuisine, with the remaining offering Japanese and Thai delights. Specialties include sushi, pad Thai, Thai curries, and jumbo crab. An exclusive Kai special menu features white snapper fish, Belgian pork, jumbo crabs, lobsters, and other seafood options. The restaurant follows the traditional Asian style of wok cooking to bring out the authentic Oriental taste. Many ingredients and raw materials used at Kai, are sourced from different parts of India or other countries, as they strive for authenticity. Kai’s presentation style stands out, and guests are greeted with a warm cup of jasmine tea, known for its strength and flavour.

Starters: Vegetarians can relish unique options like crispy lotus stem in sweet chili sauce, Rainbow Maki, Stir-fried Edamame, and White gold asparagus with crisp chili, all unavailable elsewhere in Vizag. Non-vegetarians can indulge in Wok-seared Chicken, spiced with red and green chilies, and Chicken Dim Sum Burnt Chilli. For beverages, one can try out their Boba Tea in bubble gum or taro flavours. The restaurant has specially curated Asian cocktails like Tokyo Marry and Oriental Orange Sour which complement your dishes.

Main Course: For vegetarians, their speciality main course options include mock meat, sushi, and other generic dishes like veg Pad Thai Curry. Non-vegetarians can try mixed fried rice customizable with chicken, duck, and other meats. If you are a seafood enthusiast, do ask for Chef Sarafat Khan’s ‘Fresh Catch of the Day,’ a white snapper marinated overnight, fried, and cooked in Schezwan sauce and spices, also available steamed with soy and ginger.

Desserts: Kai offers the specially crafted Chocolate Forest Floor, combining vanilla ice cream, chocolate mousse, and dark chocolate chunks. Another delightful option is the Chilled Cheesecake which is generously topped with blueberries. There are also Panna cotta Rabbits with a berry compote, Sticky date pudding, and of course, the Legendary Residency Baked Alaska which is set on fire in front of you.

Kai Restaurant is a sure stop to indulge in authentic Pan Asian Cuisine, as well as for those seeking a unique and flavorful dining experience in Visakhapatnam. Located at the heart of the city in the Grand Bay Hotel on Beach Road, Kai promises to leave you satisfied and impressed. For reservations and inquiries, please contact Kai on 891 6601833 or 6309024747

Lunch: 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm

Dinner: 7:00 pm to 11:45 pm

