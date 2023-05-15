Get ready for an evening filled with laughter and entertainment as The Grin Club presents a stand-up comedy show like no other in Vizag this weekend. Happening on 20 May 2023, Saturday, the city is set to be abuzz with excitement at the Novotel Varun Beach, where the popular comedian Rajat Sood will be performing his pomedy show, Bigad Gaye The!

Taking centre stage is the talented and award-winning stand-up comedian, Rajat Sood. Rajat shot to fame as the winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, a popular comedy reality show on Star Plus. Apart from his triumph in the laughter challenge, the artist has graced multiple television shows, including a guest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Grin Club is also presenting another stand-up comedy show, featuring the famous Rajasekhar Mamidanna, this weekend in Vizag. Known for his hilarious rants about midlife crises and his knack for self-trolling in the funniest way possible, Rajasekhar is the go-to guy for a lighthearted time off. The show will happen at the Dr YVS Murty Auditorium on 20 May from 6 pm onwards.

