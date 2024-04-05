Calling all comedy lovers in Vizag! The Grin Club is bringing side-splitting humor to Vizag, with not just one, but two stand-up comedy shows this weekend, on 6 and 7 April, 2024! Prepare for an evening of non-stop laughter as some of India’s finest comedians take the stage. Here are the details:

‘With love, Jaspreet’ – A Stand-Up Special by Jaspreet Singh



This time around, Vizag is playing host to Jaspreet Singh and his stand-up special, ‘With love, Jaspreet’. Hailing from Batala near Amritsar, Punjab, this comedian’s jokes stay true to his roots and hold a mirror to life’s realities – parenting, friendship, and youth, all wrapped in humor. Jaspreet has made a genuine mark on many audiences and left them in stitches by turning instances from his own life as part into acts of comedy, which on the other hand, can also pass as true lessons.

The ‘With love, Jaspreet’ tour follows his Amazon special, ‘Koi Load Nahi’, and brings him back to the stage – lively as ever! The event will take place on 6 April, from 7:00 pm onwards, at Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignan Kendram. After his performance in 2023, which was sold out with more than 250 people in attendance, this is certainly one of the most anticipated shows this month!

You can grab your tickets on BookMyShow, or get in touch with +91 7338869596 for passes.

Anand Rathnam Live (Stand-Up Comedy)

On the other hand, The Grin Club has prepared another marvellous show with Bangalorean Anand Ratnam. A man of many talents, this civil-engineer-turned-comedian, is going to perform at the Vizag Public Library on Sunday, 7 April, at 6:00 pm. If you’re craving a laugh-out-loud good time, look no further!

Known for his sharp wit and ability to find humour in everyday situations, Anand doesn’t hold back. He takes his life experiences, twists them into comedic gold, and leaves you questioning if you should be laughing so hard. Prepare for sharp wit, relatable rants, and a night you won’t forget. An English standup comedy show for 16+ age groups only, this is no sugar-coated stand-up. Anand’s show promises to make every moment of your evening enjoyable!

Tickets for the show are available on BookMyShow. You can also contact +91 7338869596 for passes, or with enquiries.



Both these shows are being managed by The Grin Club (TGC), the most prominent stand-up comedy club in the city. Hailing from Vijayawada, TGC has been instrumental in Andhra Pradesh’s comedy scene, bringing joy through open mics and stand-up events in Vizag and Vijayawada. They’ve hosted hosted over 40 comedians, including Zakir Khan, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Rajasekhar Mamidanna and more.



So, ditch your worries and get ready for an evening of pure, unadulterated laughter. These stand-up comedy shows are guaranteed mood-boosters, and present the perfect escape for anyone in Vizag looking to unwind, and forget their troubles! After all, we all live once, and once you find laughter, you can survive any situation in life!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more event updates happening in the city.