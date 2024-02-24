“Laughter is the best medicine”, goes the age-old adage, and Rajashekhar Mamidanna is the doctor who’s delivering it! This seasoned comic, who has made his mark among fans and enthusiasts with his witty charm, has been touring the world with his latest special, ‘Thoughts and Feelings’ – drawing from his experiences in therapy. And tomorrow, these reflections will take centre stage in his latest stand-up comedy show in Vizag!

In a bid of curiosity, we at Yo! Vizag had a chat with him, hoping to find out more about his special! Here’s what he had to say:

Q. How did you get into stand-up comedy, and what role does it play in your life?

A. I got into comedy by doing open mics. That’s where everyone needs to start. Stand-up comedy plays a very important role in my life – because it’s my profession.

Q. What inspired you to do a show on your experience with therapy and presumably, mental health?

A. Usually on stage, I talk about the experiences I go through in my life and make it funny. So, this show is no exception.

Q. How do you relate comedy and mental health?

I think the topic itself is relatable. I just try to narrate my experiences in a fun way.

Q. Speaking of mental health, how do you cope with the challenges of being a stand-up comedian? Any tips for starters?

A. Take one day at a time.

Q. What are some of goals or messages you hope to convey with tomorrow’s show?

A. No messages. Nothing. Just attend the show have fun!

If you’re looking for a hearty laugh this weekend, do make sure to catch Rajasekhar Mamidanna’s stand-up comedy show, ‘Thoughts and Feelings’ live, at Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignana Kendram, on 25 February, Sunday at 6:00 pm, in Vizag.

Tickets for the show are filling fast and are available on BookMyShow, can be found by contacting +91 7338869596!

