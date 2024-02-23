The weekend calls for endless excitement and adventure. For Vizagites who have gotten all the enjoyment of the beach, and seen all there is to see in the city – it’s time to take your sense of adventure outside its boundaries! Luckily, many places that are just a few kilometers from Visakhapatnam make for excellent weekend getaways. Here are some:

Find Kashmir at Lambasingi

Lambasingi, known as the ’Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh’ is a serene escape. A small village in the Eastern Ghats, it is surrounded by hills all around. When in Lanbasingi, you can enjoy and explore attractions like the Thajangi Reservoir, Kothapalli Waterfalls, Kondakarla Bird Sanctuary, and Annavaram Temple. A 3-hour roadtrip is all it takes to reach this chilly paradise.



Distance from Vizag: Approximately 101 km

Explore Araku Valley beyond its coffee

Ananthagiri Hills surround this lush green valley, where culture and nature collide. This destination has earned a reputation for its cool weather, coffee plantations, tribal culture, and natural wonders. You can take a train ride from Vizag to Araku, which passes through 58 tunnels and 84 bridges, and offers stunning views of the landscape. Onca at Araku, visit the Borra Caves, one of the largest and deepest caves in India, the Katiki Waterfalls, a popular picnic spot, the Chaparai Waterfalls, a natural rock formation, and the Tribal Museum, which showcases the life and art of the local tribes. One of the first weekend getaways from Visakhapatnam that almost everyone recommends!

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 115 km

Culture awaits at Srikakulam!

If you are interested in history, culture, and spirituality, then Srikakulam is a perfect destination for you.

This town, in the northeastern part of Andhra Pradesh is home to many ancient temples, forts, and monuments that reflect the rich heritage of the region.

You can visit the Srikakulam Temple, which is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas, the Arasavalli Sun Temple, one of the only two sun temples in India, the Kalingapatnam Beach, historically a major port and trade center, and the Salihundam Buddhist Complex.



Distance from Vizag: Approximately 110 km

Say ‘bonjour’ to Yanam

Yanam, with its French influence, offers a unique experience. It is an enclave of the union territory of Puducherry, and a former French colony. You can see the influence of French architecture, cuisine, and language here. Situated on the banks of the Godavari river, this town offers a scenic view of it. Nearby attractions include the Rajiv Gandhi Beach, the Grand Mosque, the Venkanna Babu Temple, St. Anne’s Church and the Yanam Museum.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 170 km

Papikondalu, a natural hotspot

Papikondalu, or Papi Hills, are a series of mountain ranges that form a gorge on the Godavari River. The name Papikondalu means the partition of a woman’s hair in Telugu, as the hills resemble the shape of a woman’s hair parted in the middle.



Here, you can enjoy a river cruise, explore the Perantapalli Village, hike to the Papi Hills viewpoint, and spend a night in eco-friendly bamboo huts at Kolluru. Rampa Waterfalls is another notable spot.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 130 km

Don’t let the weekend pass you by! Apart from being just a much-needed respite from the ordinary, these getaways have many exciting things to offer. So, pack your bags, lock your doors, and hit the road!

