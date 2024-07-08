Araku Valley, known for its lush greenery, waterfalls, and vibrant coffee plantations, offers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The valley also has an array of resorts that cater to every traveller’s needs. Here’s a list of the best resorts in Araku that promise comfort, natural beauty and unforgettable memories:

1. Casa Holiday Resorts

This luxury resort with its elegant exteriors and vibrant rooms is an excellent choice of accommodation. Located right on the Vizag-Araku highway, this resort has well-maintained, spacious rooms and a restaurant that whips up lip-smacking food. With the friendly staff and a host of amenities that make your stay as comfortable as possible, Casa Holiday Resorts has become one of the most recommended places in Araku.

2. Mountain View Resorts

This three-star hotel is equipped with a range of amenities to ensure you have a delightful stay. With everything from air-conditioned rooms and a clean swimming pool to complimentary breakfast and room service facilities, this resort has it all! Mountain View Resorts is also pet-friendly so, your fur buddies can tag along, too!

3. Bansi Resorts

With spectacular views and friendly staff, Bansi Resorts is among tourists’ favourites. Their well-maintained rooms and restaurant that offers a range of delicious dishes ensure utmost satisfaction. Known for its excellent atmosphere and reliable service, this place makes for a great holiday stay!

4. H S Honey Valley Resorts

Known for their spacious and well-maintained rooms and affordable, delicious food, this place ensures customers always leave happy and satisfied. If you’re travelling to Araku while on a budget, this would be the ideal place to stay. Their friendly staff is sure to ensure a comfortable stay.

5. Maryland Resorts

Located in a spot that offers breathtaking views, this place is one of the most popular resorts in Araku. With a restaurant that caters to all preferences and offers room service, customers rave about their food. Maryland Resorts also has airport and local shuttle facilities at an additional charge, ensuring ease of travel. This place is also pet-friendly and will make your fur babies feel right at home!

From luxurious amenities to breathtaking views, these accommodations ensure a memorable trip. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a family vacation, these resorts won’t disappoint. So, pack your bags and get ready to unwind in this serene valley!

