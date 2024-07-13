Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the next two days in several parts of the coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of low over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, heavy rain, accompanied by lightning, is likely at isolated places in coastal AP and Yanam.

Strong surface winds speeding 30-40 kmph are likely in the areas on 14 July. Rain is likely on 15 July also in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms are likely in some areas in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema with strong winds speeding 30-40 kmph.

According to weather experts, two low pressure areas are likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal between 15 and 22 July, and rains are likely under their influence for 10 days in the States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Krishna, Bapatla and Konaseema in AP on 13 July. Meanwhile, it was cloudy in Visakhapatnam with occasional drizzle giving a pleasant experience to the city residents on the weekend.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

