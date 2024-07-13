Anakapalle police have registered an FIR against Vishnu Entertainments, a dance troupe company after a dancer killed a hen by biting off the hen’s head during a show in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh. The action followed a complaint by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The case, filed on July 6, falls under Section 429 r/w 34 of the IPC (mischief by killing an animal and joint criminal liability) and Section 11 (1) (a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The complaint highlighted that the gruesome act, witnessed by children in the audience, was recorded and shared on social media under the guise of entertainment. Sinchana Subramanyam, PETA India’s cruelty response coordinator, reported the incident to the Anakapalle district police, detailing how the performer brought a live bird on stage, bit off its head, continued to mutilate the bird’s body, and spat out blood while the bird flapped its wings in pain.

The event, organized by Vishnu Entertainments, had the video uploaded on their Instagram page on March 23, 2024. In the video, one can see the group performing on stage when one of the dancers in the very middle, dressed in a red saree lifts a hen. Within moments, the dancer walks ahead and bites off the poor hen’s head.

