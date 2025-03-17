Rail services between Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam faced a temporary setback on 17 March 2025 after a goods train had an accident, colliding with a girder during its journey from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam. The accident is said to have been caused because the train was heavily loaded. The impact caused damage to the track, bringing the train to a halt near Vijayaramarajupet in Anakapalle.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, the disruption has led to the cancellation of several passenger services operating on this route, causing inconvenience to commuters. To mitigate the impact, the railway department has redirected services to an alternative track.

The accident has also resulted in delays for several trains running along the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam route, including Godavari, Simhadri, Amaravati, Garibrath, and Mahabubnagar Express trains, which are experiencing significant delays in reaching Visakhapatnam.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A goods train travelling from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam collided with a girder due to heavy loading today, damaging the track and coming to a halt near Anakapalli. Train services between Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam were temporarily disrupted.… pic.twitter.com/Oj2tZk77uw — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

Railway personnel are currently engaged in efforts to reduce the load of the stranded goods train by offloading cargo and repairing the damaged track. Restoration work is in progress to ensure that train operations on the affected route are resumed as soon as possible.

In response to the incident, authorities have established an information center at Visakhapatnam Railway Station to assist passengers with updates. Travelers seeking information can contact the helpline numbers: 0891 2746330, 0891 2744619, 87126 41255, and 77807 87054.

In response to the train accident near Anakapalle, officials have assured passengers that normal train services will be restored at the earliest and have urged them to cooperate with the temporary measures in place.

