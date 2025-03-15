Vizag is beautiful, but when the summer starts summering, the heat can be unbearable. Luckily, the city is surrounded by some cool spots, offering the perfect escape. This summer, trade the blazing sun for cool breezes by visiting these refreshing hill stations near Vizag.

Deomali

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 180 km

Elevation: 1,672 meters

Located in the Koraput district of Odisha, Deomali is the highest peak in the state of Odisha, offering breathtaking views of the Eastern Ghats. Known for its untouched beauty, Deomali is a paradise for trekkers and nature lovers.

Lambasingi

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 100 km

Elevation: 1,000 meters

Lambasingi is one of the few places in South India that experiences near-freezing temperatures during winter. It is known for its misty mornings, lush coffee plantations, and charming cottages.

The summers are still cool, and the weather, combined with the scenic views of the valley, makes it an ideal spot for relaxation and exploration. Don’t miss the sunrise at Lambasingi.

Araku Valley

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 114 km

Elevation: 911 meters

Araku Valley is probably the most popular hill station near Visakhapatnam, Surrounded by coffee plantations and tribal villages. The valley is also home to the famous Borra Caves and Katiki Waterfalls, making it an interesting getaway.

Vanjangi

Distance from Vizag: Approx. 100 km

Elevation: 1,050 meters

In recent years, Vanajangi gained popularity for its “cloud beds” – where the valley is covered in thick clouds, creating a surreal view.

Early mornings are the best time to visit, as the sun rises over a sea of clouds. Vanjangi’s cool weather, combined with the peaceful surroundings, makes it a perfect escape from summer.

Chintapalle

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 120 km

Elevation: 1,000 meters

Chintapalle is known for its cool climate and tribal heritage. The dense forests and green meadows offer a refreshing break from city life. It’s also famous for its honey collection and local produce.

These hill stations near Vizag not only offer a great getaway from the rising summer temperatures but they’re also perfect if you prefer exploring nature, love beautiful coffee plantations, enjoy cloud-kissed views, and find tribal culture interesting. So pack your bags, grab your camera, and head to the hills for a rejuvenating break this summer!

