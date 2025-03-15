Several Visakhapatnam-originating trains will no longer halt at Secunderabad Station due to the ongoing station redevelopment works. The Railway Board has approved the diversion or re-routing of these trains, which will now stop at Cherlapalli Station instead.

List of affected trains:

Train no 20811/20812 Visakhapatnam-Hazur Sahib Nanded-Visakhapatnam (Tri-Weekly Express) will skip Secunderabad and halt at Cherlapalli starting from 26 April 2025. The train heading from Visakhapatnam to Hazur Sahib Nanded will halt at Cherlapalli at 6:45 am, and the returning train will stop at the same station at 9:15 pm.

Train no 18503/8504 Visakhapatnam-Sai Nagar Shirdi-Visakhapatnam (Weekly Express) will also be affected by this change. Train no o18503 will halt at Cherlapalli at 8:10 pm, while in the return direction, the stoppage will happen at 8:45 am. The changes will be in effect from 24 April.

Train no 18503/18504 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak-Visakhapatnam (Daily Express) will skip stoppage at Moula Ali and Secunderabad. The Visakhapatnam to Lokmanya Tilak train will have a stoppage at Cherlapalli at 12:35 pm instead. In the return direction, the train will halt there at 8:15 pm. The change will be implemented from 22 April.

Train no 12805/2806 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi SF Express will skip stoppage at Secunderabad and Begumpet starting from 24 April. Instead, the Visakhapatnam to Lingampalli train will stop at Cherlapalli at 6:05 pm, and the returning train will stop at the same station at 7:15 am.

Other trains impacted by the development works at Secunderabad Station include:

Train no 17405/17406 Tirupati-Adilabad-Tirupati Krishna Express will operate via Bolarum through the Moula Ali bypass instead of the Secunderabad-Malakjgiri route. As a result, it will skip Malkajgiri, Moula Ali, and Secunderabad stations from 26 April.

Train no 07446/07445 Lingampalli-Kakinada Town-Lingampalli Express will be rerouted from Sanatnagar towards Cherlapalli through the Ammuguda bypass, bypassing Secunderabad station from 2 April.

Train no 17014/17013 Kazipet-Hadapsar-Kazipet will follow the same rerouted path, also skipping Begumpet station from 22 April.

Additionally, the 17023/17024 Secunderabad-Kurnool City-Secunderabad Tungabhadra Express will commence its journey from Kacheguda instead of Secunderabad station from 10 April. The existing enroute stoppages will remain unchanged, according to a press release.

The above listed trains, including those originating from Visakhapatnam, will now halt at Cherlapalli due to a major redevelopment effort at Secunderabad Station. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest updates before traveling.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.