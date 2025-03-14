Holi is never without a ‘splash’ of colour (literally) in Visakhapatnam, especially as groups of friends and families head off to the beach to celebrate the festival. In 2025, too, RK Beach came alive with red, green, and yellow as kids and adults alike gathered to smear each other with colours and play with water guns. Laughter, cheer, and gulal filled the air! Street vendors selling delicious muri mixture and ice-creams only added to the joy. Children splashed around in the gentle waves, their excitement evident in their shenanigans and mischievous giggles. And of course, we couldn’t resist capturing those simple moments of happiness that make Vizag home.

Take a look at some exclusive shots of how Visakhapatnam celebrated Holi in 2025:

Read also- Historic cricket moments that took place in Vizag cricket stadium!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.