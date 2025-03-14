In today’s world, getting by without a comfort show or an exciting new movie to look forward to is tough! Between deadlines and our deteriorating mental health, these brief moments of entertainment are little things that can keep us going. And so, like every week, we bring you your necessary dose of new OTT releases to add to your watchlist. Take a look at what’s in store!

1. American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

The 9/11 terrorist attacks that happened at the turn of the century haunt the world to this day. Four airplanes were hijacked by terrorists from Al-Qaeda, and three of them crashed into the Twin Towers, New York, and the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia. As a result, 2,996 people were killed.

Following the attack, the world set out to find out the perpetrator, and Osama Bin Laden was soon discovered as the one responsible. American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden is a docu-series on Netflix that examines the chase of Osama Bin Laden, the world’s most wanted terrorist, featuring conversations with CIA agents and other officials from the US Government,

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 10

2. Welcome To The Family

Would you team up with your late father’s second wife to save your house, which has been left as collateral to repay a debt to the freaking mafia? Cristina would.

Welcome To The Family follows her (a single mom) and her stepmother, Lucana, as they put their heads together to deceive the mobster who might kick them out of their own home!

Hilarious plans and crazy schemes ensue, leading to many unexpected situations and laugh-out-loud moments.



OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 12

3. Adolescence

A four-part limited series, Adolescence, as the name implies, explores the turbulent period between childhood and adulthood, except in a much more treacherous light. The story follows a family whose thirteen-year-old son has been accused of murder, and the subsequent search for answers. Painting a dark mystery, Adolescence tactfully questions the state of young men in our society.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 13

4. Be Happy

If soul-touching family dramas are your thing, Be Happy must be on your list. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, the movie follows the story of a single father and his witty daughter who dream of performing in the country’s biggest dance reality show. However, when life gets in the way, will superdad go to any lengths to help his daughter fulfil her dreams?

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: March 14

5. Moana 2

After Moana and Maui’s adventurous tryst in Moana, Disney released an equally epic sequel, Moana 2, last year. Now, this is one of the most-anticipated new OTT releases this week.

The duo (Moana and Maui) reunites three years after their lifesaving quest for another dangerous voyage. This time, they’re accompanied by a crew of unlikely seafarers and have to face off against unforeseen enemies.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: March 14

6. Ponman

Ponman is a Malayalam-language dark comedy that revolves around a jewellery agent in Kollam, who runs a quirky business of loaning gold jewellery to brides’ families on the condition that they repay him with cash gifts given during the wedding.

The plot follows the agent as he supplies gold to Steffi’s family for her marriage to Mariyano. However, after the ceremony, the family manages to pay back only half their debt. The jewellery agent then goes on a journey to retrieve the gold, delving into societal issues surrounding dowry and the community’s deep-rooted obsession with gold.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: March 14

