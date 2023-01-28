The weekend is here again and it is the perfect time to relax with the best entertainment. OTTs have become our go-to option when in need of entertainment, and they keep getting better each day. Dark comedy is a genre that has been in raising popularity in recent times, with Abhinay Deo being among the first ones to explore this genre in Indian cinema. OTTs have been bringing us films in this genre. Having said that, we have come up with a list of a few best Indian dark comedy movies on the OTT platforms for a compelling watch this weekend.

Here is a list of the 6 best Indian dark comedy movies on OTT.

Ludo

The screwball comedy film is an anthology of four different stories. The game of fate and chance intertwines these seemingly different stories into a rollercoaster of events. This Hindi-language dark comedy thriller film was written and directed by Anurag Basu. The film features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and other notable actors in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Super Deluxe

The movie gives us four stories, and each story’s protagonists face their own set of problems. The openness of this film while talking about usually shunned topics makes it a distinct and worthy watch. This Tamil-language dark comedy film was directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The main cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Good Luck Jerry

The plot follows an innocent girl named Jerry, whose need for finance drags her into the world of drugs. However, things take a wrong turn when her family gets involved in the business. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila. This Hindi-language dark comedy is directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal, Samta Sudikshaa, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Darlings

Badru’s love marriage takes a nightmarish turn, when her husband, Hamza, starts abusing her. The regular abuse leads to a tragedy, and Badru sets out to take revenge on her husband. It is especially loved by audiences for its thoughtful message and brilliant performances. This Hindi-language dark comedy revenge film is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen. The film features Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma, among others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Andhadhun

Akash is a piano player, pretending to be blind in front of the world. However, his life turns upside down when he witnesses a murder, leading up to a series of unfortunate events. This Hindi-language dark comedy thriller film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix / JioCinema

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Jaya is married young but wants to complete her education. However, her decision is mocked and she is abused by her husband, Rajesh. Having had enough of Rajesh’s abuse, Jaya decides to fight back and give him a taste of his own medicine. This Malayalam language dark comedy-drama is directed by Vipin Das. The film features Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

