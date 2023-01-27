Though most popular for romantic dramas, the Korean Film Industry has covered a wide range of genres over the several decades of its existence. It has succeeded at being innovative and artistic regardless of the genre it has tackled. Today, releases like Parasite has popularized Korean thrillers worldwide. However, the thriller genre has existed since the beginning of movie-making in Korea and had several amazing releases in this category over the years. For those who enjoy a good dose of goosebumps and adrenaline, popular OTT platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are home to some of the best Korean thriller movies of all time.

Here is a list of the best Korean thriller movies of all time that you must watch today on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video!

The Housemaid (1960)

Set during post-war Korea’s economic struggle, this movie is a story about the struggles a family faces when they employ a new maid. The family quickly falls prey to the evil intentions of this maid. Watch on as the film develops around how the family tries its best to get out of the frightening predicament they find themselves in. The Housemaid was directed by Kim Ki-young and stars Lee Eun-shim, Kim Jin-kyu, Ju Jeung-ryu, Um Aing-ran, and Ahn Sung-ki.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

The Call

An absolute thriller of a movie, The Call is based on the 2011 British film, The Caller. The movie revolves around the main character finding a phone that calls someone in the past. As she contacts the lady on the other end and asks her to alter certain things from the past, her present is changed and reshaped dramatically. The movie follows her efforts to rectify these mistakes yet change the past in a way that benefits her desires for the present and the future.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

The Villainess

With a plotline that follows that switches between the protagonist’s mysterious past and present, The Villainess is about a highly skilled assassin. When she finds herself surrounded by cops and several dead bodies, the heroine is drugged and is given a new identity and life. She however gets a flashback of who she was before and wants to find out more. This movie stars Kim Ok-vin as the lead and is directed by Jung Byung-gil.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Escape from Mogadishu

Based on a true story that portrays the complexities of the divide between North and South Korea, this action drama goes through the events that the North and South Korean embassies went through in Mogadishu in 1991. Despite their differences and rivalries, the North and South Korean embassies need to work together to get out of war-torn Somalia in the midst of a conflict between rebel forces and the ruling government.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7/10

Oldboy

A man is kidnapped and imprisoned by mysterious captors. He is imprisoned for several years and then suddenly let go. When he is released, a series of events leads to him understanding why he was imprisoned. Find out what he has to do to atone for the sins of his past. The film stars Choo Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, and Kang Hye-jung. Directed by Park Chan-wook, this film is the most captivating in this list of best Korean thriller movies of all time.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

