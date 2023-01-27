The Andhra Pradesh Government aims at attracting investments of Rs 1.85 lakh crores at the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit happening in Visakhapatnam on 3 and 4 March 2023. Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath reiterated the same during a recent press interaction.

The minister stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a clear vision of making Andhra Pradesh the most sought-after investment destination and making it the gateway to Southeast Asia by 2050. He also stated that the government will bring a new industrial policy ahead of the investor’s summit and that this would change the future of Andhra Pradesh.

The Global Investors Summit 2023 will be taking place at the Andhra University Engineering Grounds, Visakhapatnam with around 2,500 delegates attending the event. The two-day event will have more than 200 stalls and will host multiple meetings with top business leaders, and industry experts and will conclude with a networking lunch with global entrepreneurs.

The state government has readied around 50,000 acres of land across the state for setting up industries many areas have been selected for the construction of new ports on the coastline. The minister added that they are focusing on 13 sectors for investment, which include, Aerospace & Defence, Agri & Food Processing, Automobile & Electric Vehicles, Electronics & IT, Healthcare & Medical Equipment, Industrial & Logistics Infrastructure, MSME, Startups & Innovation, Petroleum & Petrochemicals, Renewable Energy, Life Sciences, Education, Textiles, Tourism & Hospitality.

The IT Minister conducted a review meeting here in the city and addressed the various issues that need to be overcome before the event and requested the participation of all the ministers.

