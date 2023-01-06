The Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled to take place in Vizag on the 3rd and 4th of March 2023 to seek investments from various industries in the state. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Tourism Minister Gudivada Amarnath launched the global summit website and brochure.

Amongst the list of invites, the Andhra Pradesh Government is inviting Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and others from the west to invest in Andhra Pradesh during the Global Investors Summit. Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos and Samsung Chairman and CEO Oh-Hyun Kwon have also been invited to invest in the port city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adi Godrej, Rishad Premji and N Chandrasekaran are some of the Indian business giants who have been invited to set up businesses in the state.

The two-day event will be seeing a massive guest list with biggies and ambassadors of all industries from across the globe. 12 key sectors have been chosen to attract investments, which include agriculture, textiles, electric vehicles, logistics infrastructure, startups, skill development, electronic, IT etc., among many others. The Engineering Grounds of Andhra University in Vizag has been finalised as the venue for the Global Investors Summit, 2023.

Speaking about the event, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he has extended an invitation to all the concerned and welcomes them to work with the AP government and see their businesses flourish.

