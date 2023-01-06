For the second time, GITAM, Deemed to be University from Vizag, has made the headlines due to its alleged illegal constructions and encroachments. Tension prevailed as the Revenue officials took control of the university at 4 am on Friday and started fencing around the land in question.

The Vizag City Police were deployed to control the traffic flow towards GITAM, Deemed to be University, for which barricades were laid out to control the flow from Rushikonda. No vehicles, students or press were allowed to pass through. Roads leading to the university from Yendada have also been blocked.

If reports are to be believed, the Revenue Department has acquired the open space adjacent to the college by putting up an iron fence and has demolished buildings that are allegedly illegal constructions. Boards have been erected stating that the land belongs to the government and trespassers will be prosecuted. The university management has not yet released any statement regarding the same.

It may be recalled that in October 2020, a similar incident took place. The boundary walls and the entry gate of the GITAM, Deemed to be University, were demolished by the Revenue officials, who stated that 40 acres of government property had been encroached.

