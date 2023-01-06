On Thursday, 5 January 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested three ganja smugglers near the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The police seized 45 kilos of ganja and other items from the accused persons.

Based on credible information and the directives of the Special Branch, the police officials learnt about the ganja smugglers stationed at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The officials then raided the car parking area near gate number four of the station and caught the accused.

According to the police, the arrested smugglers were Md Shareef (31), a native of Jaipur, Rajasthan, Shahrukh Khan (26) of Nagpur, and Insaf Khan (35) of Jaipur. The officials seized Rs 8,300 in cash and three cell phones alongside the illicit substance.

As per the recently-released crime report, the Visakhapatnam Police seized over 6,000 kilos of ganja and 310 grams of weed oil and arrested 598 persons in drug-related cases in 2022.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.