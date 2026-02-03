Public Grievance Redressal System: 102 Complaints Received

One hundred two complaints were received today at the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) program, which is held every Monday at the City Police Conference Hall.

In this PGRS program, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, IPS, was present in person at the Police Conference Hall. At the same time, the City Sub-Divisional ACs and Police Station Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors participated via video conference and received the complaints.

A total of 102 complainants participated in today’s Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) program, submitting their issues to the Police Commissioner through written reports. The Commissioner reviewed each complaint, engaged in direct discussions with the complainants to understand their concerns better, and promptly communicated with the relevant police officers via video conference. He instructed them to take appropriate legal action regarding the issues and to resolve the complainants’ problems expeditiously.

The complaints received at the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) program included those related to family disputes, land disputes, marital conflicts, fraud, and civil cases.

