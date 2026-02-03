International Fleet Review and Milan-2026 to be held in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), is gearing up for twin naval events—International Fleet Review (IFR) and MILAN-2026—scheduled for 18 and 19 February.

President Droupadi Murmu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the fleet review, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will grace the occasion on the second day.

A large number of ships, aircraft, and delegates from various countries will take part in the IFR. Ships from 19 countries, including Sri Lanka and Iran, and about 4,000 delegates will participate in the events.

They include three ships and about 150 delegates from the USA, Germany, and France. And 90 ships, 45 aircraft, and about 600 delegates from India.

Eastern Naval Command Chief Vice Admiral Sushil Menon and other naval officials met with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the Secretariat in Amaravati on 2 February and discussed arrangements for the events.

Vijayanand told the Eastern Naval Command officers that the state government would provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to make the two major events a success.

The Chief Secretary issued instructions to the departments concerned with regard to the arrangements to be made.

Vijayanand directed the officials to make appropriate security and other arrangements, as VVIPs will be participating in the programmes.

