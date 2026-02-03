Technology has allowed us to get anything in minutes. Whether it’s daily groceries, medications, beauty products, or meals, everything is conveniently accessible through delivery apps such as BlinkIt, Swiggy’s Instamart, Zepto, and others, all of which bring your purchases right to your doorstep. The government has recently launched an online portal for farmer market items.

MVP Colony Rythu Bazar was selected last year as a pilot project for the online door delivery. The vegetables were delivered with no extra charges. Officials have reported that nearly a hundred orders are fulfilled each day.

Due to the project’s immense success, it has been expanded to include Marripalem, Narasimhanagar, Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Madhurawada, and MVP Rythu bazaars. Online delivery services from these bazaars will begin during operational hours. The website is DDrythubazarAP.com.

The delivery is available within a 5 km radius of each selected market. The website is made by a company of Matching Solutions, which has brought Rythu Bazar. Users can choose their items from the website. Users can download the app by scanning the QR code on the website.

