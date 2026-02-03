PACE Creators Dance Academy in Vizag trains future stars

Art is one of the most powerful forms of human expression. Many forms of art are used to represent cultural practices, creative expression, exhibit self-identity, and storytelling. The arts are divided into three main forms, namely, visual arts, literature, and performing arts. Among the performing arts, dance stands out as one of the most engaging and expressive forms of art. Across cultures, dance embodies both aesthetic beauty and profound symbolic significance. A crucial element of dance is body posture, where the body must bend, stretch, and surrender to graceful curves with control and precision. For this reason, flexibility training and gymnastics play an important role in many dance forms, helping dancers develop strength, balance, and fluid movement. Recognising this need for structured and professional training, PACE Creators Dance Academy in Vizag, headed by Deepak Rajput and Ranjan Nayak, provides quality dance education, making this expressive art form accessible to all.



So, for parents and students searching for “dance classes near me,” PACE Creators Dance Academy is the perfect choice, as the institute is equipped with professional guidance and certified trainers.

What is PACE Creators Dance Academy All About?

“Our goal is to provide quality dance training and make dance available to all, so Pace Dance Academy offers dance classes throughout the year at multiple locations for students from ages five to fifteen, covering various dance styles.” Ranjan Nayak, the co-founder, tells us.

The PACE Creators Dance Academy teaches quality dance training throughout the year at multiple locations. Children aged from 4 to 15 years are offered training at the academy. Certifications and diploma courses for dance are available, with well-trained and certified professionals teaching the children.

At the academy, the primary goal is to ensure that dance is made available to everyone and to train children in various dance types. The core of being able to perform well comes from the flexibility of the body. PACE Creators understand this need and provide professional gymnastic training to children, which helps in building muscle and improving bone health. This helps potential dancers nurture their skills in a professional environment.

Through professional gymnastic training, the child gains rhythm, loosens the body so it does not look stiff, learns the most versatile moves, and helps in connecting moves together.

What Is Taught At The Academy?

Each session in the academy has only 20 children in a batch. This way, each child gets the proper attention and equal care to hone their skills. They teach different dance styles, including Hip Hop, Break Dance, Bollywood and Tollywood Style, Jazz, Krump, Locking and Popping, Sitting choreography on Bollywood, and more.

The children are taught a dance routine, which is a beginner’s lesson that comprises a step-by-step system that helps students transform from awkward to dance-ready on the floor!

The Dance and Gymnastic classes are one hour each, and the academy operates from 3 PM to 9 PM.

What Is Special About PACE Creators Dance Academy?

PACE Creators Dance Academy in Vizag is the only dance academy to collaborate with big names in the Bollywood industry. The academy is recognised by top Tollywood and Bollywood celebrity choreographers.

The academy is run by Deepak Rajput and Ranjan Nayak. Deepak Rajput is the founder of PACE Creators and is a well-known choreographer in Bollywood. Deepak Rajput has worked with several dance shows and TV reality shows, such as Dance India Dance, and more.

Ranjan Nayak is the co-founder of PACE Creators Dance Academy, who has worked in Tollywood and Bollywood as a choreographer. He has organised five seasons of Dancing Superstar, which is the biggest dance competition in India. The competition takes place all over India to support and encourage new talent across the country. Auditions are conducted across 15 metropolitan cities with various guests, including top celebrity choreographers like Remo D’Souza and Saroj Khan.

Starting early in dance makes a world of difference, as it helps children build rhythm, confidence, discipline, and a natural connection with movement from a young age. Watching them grow through dance is pure joy, as every step brings self-expression, focus, and a sense of happiness. If you’re looking to give your child the perfect start, this is the place in Vizag where you should enroll them!

You can contact PACE Creators Dance Academy in Vizag over call at +91 81433 31691 or visit their website at pacecreatorsvizag.in. The academy is located near Care Hospital in Ram Nagar.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.