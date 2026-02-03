Vizag fishermen recall harsh days in Bangladesh prison

In the wee hours of Monday, February 2, nine fishermen from Vizag who were held captive in Bangladesh reached Visakhapatnam. The nine fishermen were freed on January 29 and were received by Navy personnel, the Coast Guard, and fisheries revenue officials.

On October 13, 2025, a team of fishermen had left Vizag harbour on a mechanised boat, after which they strayed into Bangladeshi waters due to strong ocean currents and an engine failure. Their boat was intercepted by the Bangladesh Coast Guard on October 21, following which they were arrested.

Narrating their harrowing ordeal in jail, the fishermen said that they were given bad-quality brown rice with vegetables cooked in mustard oil, which they were unable to eat. They also faced a language problem, as the jail staff spoke in Bengali. They also mentioned that they were not subjected to any sort of violence from them, but they still feared for their lives due to a lack of communication or any clarity from the Indian authorities.

The fishermen learnt about their release after the Bangladesh authorities agreed to free them. The boat owners at the harbour have expressed unhappiness at the local administration due to their not sending the fishermen for a comprehensive medical checkup upon their arrival.

A quid pro quo arrangement was made for the release of the fishermen as part of an exchange programme. India released 13 Bangladeshi fishermen, after which Bangladesh released the Vizag fishermen. Bangladesh held nine fishermen from Vizag and 14 from West Bengal.

