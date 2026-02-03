Vizag air quality improves after December spike

In December 2025, the air quality monitoring station in Vizag recorded a concerning AQI of 300, indicating severely poor air quality. Following this dangerous spike, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) installed 10 other air quality monitoring stations in 10 locations across the city, including residential, industrial, and commercial zones.

After tracking the records for a week, from December 15 to 21, the exercise yielded a city average AQI of 187. When the exercise was redone from January 19 to 25, it showed a significant drop of 129.

As per the December statistics, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the Industrial Estate in Autonagar was recorded at 271, 223 at the Police Barracks, and 240 in Gnanapuram. All three locations fell into the category ‘poor air quality’. GVMC office in Asilmetta recorded the highest AQI of 308. Areas like Seethamadhara, Mindi, Pedagantyada, and MVP Rythu Bazaar remained in the moderate range.

In January, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reported notable improvements across the area. Autonagar experienced a significant decrease, registering an AQI of 125, while Gnanapuram measured an AQI of 183. Madhavdhara boasted the best air quality, with an impressive AQI of 94. The GVMC office showed improvement, with an AQI of 197. However, the Police Barracks worsened as the AQI spiked from 223 to 237.

