Starting this July, parts of Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will be designated as Clean Air Zones (CAZ), as part of a new initiative aimed at reducing air pollution caused by traffic congestion in urban hotspots. The project is being led by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), with support from global and national experts in urban mobility and environmental planning.

The initiative will begin at three high-traffic junctions: Ramesh Hospital and Siddhartha College areas in Vijayawada, and the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam. These locations were selected based on pollution levels, vehicular congestion, and their significance in terms of daily commuter traffic.

This initiative involves a combination of redesigning traffic junctions, improving pedestrian infrastructure, restricting vehicle access in certain areas, and implementing real-time air quality monitoring systems. The goal is to create safer, more breathable public spaces while encouraging a shift towards non-motorised and public modes of transport.

The state government has roped in key partners to execute this effort. Transport for London (TfL) is providing expertise in transport design and traffic planning, while TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) is responsible for monitoring air quality and advising on nature-based solutions like permeable pavements and urban greenery.

Artha India Research Advisors, an organisation headquartered in Mumbai, known for providing support to governments for the successful execution of urbanisation and digitalisation strategies, has been tasked with coordinating the on-ground implementation and public engagement.

According to officials, the project is being designed to be scalable, with future expansions possible based on the success around these initially chosen areas. Regular feedback will be taken from local stakeholders, including residents, shopkeepers, traffic police, and municipal officials, to fine-tune the model.

With urban air pollution emerging as a critical public health challenge, especially in rapidly growing cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the Clean Air Zones are expected to serve as a replicable model for other cities in the state and across the country.

This initiative marks one of the first attempts by the Andhra Pradesh government to directly intervene at the street level to manage emissions. If successful, it could redefine how traffic-heavy zones are planned and managed in Indian cities going forward.

