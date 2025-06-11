When the chaos of city life begins to overwhelm, it’s time to get away to the peace and simplicity of nature. Andhra Pradesh is dotted with a chain of eco-friendly stays where you can live carefree and soulfully, exploring a new place and making memories. From the misty Eastern Ghats to the elephant trails of Chittoor, these six nature camps and Andhra Pradesh are perfect for a rejuvenating retreat on your next getaway from Visakhapatnam:

1. Maredumilli Nature Camps

Located deep within the forests of East Godavari, Vanavihari and Jungle Star Eco Camp represent Andhra Pradesh’s flagship community-based eco-tourism (CBET) initiatives, developed by the Forest Department and run with pride by tribal communities such as the Konda Reddy and Valmiki tribes.

Vanavihari (Maredumilli): Located amidst Maredumilli’s verdant greenery, this camp offers a rustic retreat with cosy cottages and authentic local cuisine including the much-loved bamboo biryani. A walk around the property reveals an idyllic landscape of forest trails, street food kiosks, and of course, nature-drenched surroundings.

Location: Maredumilli

Jungle Star Eco Camp (Valamuru): This unique hillock camp feels like an island amid the forest. With seven cottages accessible via a swaying suspension bridge with a river below, it delivers excitement and adventure in equal measure. Trekking and campfires are just a few of the eco-adventures awaiting you here.

Location: Jungle Nature Camp Site, Treck Path, Valamuru

2. Haritha Jungle Bells Nature Camp – Tyda

Set near the scenic Araku Valley, Jungle Bells Camp is managed by the Forest Department under the Haritha brand. It offers cottage-style accommodations surrounded by dense forests and cool breezes.

Visitors can explore nearby attractions like the Araku Tribal Museum, Sunkurmetta Coffee Plantations and more or take part in activities such as rock climbing, rope ladders, and birdwatching. Naturalists at the camp also guide visitors through the jungle’s “language”—identifying calls, patterns, and plants of the Eastern Ghats.

Location: Tyda, Visakhapatnam-Araku Road

3. Nanyala Elephant Camp – Chittoor

For an immersive experience with India’s gentle giants, Nanyala Elephant Camp in Chittoor district is unmatched. Operated by the Forest Department, this eco-camp allows visitors to observe and engage with elephants in a natural, protected environment.

Beyond wildlife spotting and nature walks, the camp also serves as an educational centre with conservation-focused programs, awareness campaigns, and cultural shows. It’s a unique destination where learning and leisure go hand-in-hand.

Location: Kuppam, Chittoor

4. Nallamala Jungle Camps – Pacherla & Bairluty

Within the vast Nallamala forest range, the jungle camps at Pacherla and Bairluty offer raw, immersive experiences in the wilderness.

The accommodations include family houses and cottages, and the packages typically cover meals, guided jungle safaris, and eco-walks. The camps are perfect for wildlife lovers. Attractions nearby include Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary, Srisailam Temple, and Srisailam Dam.

Location:

Ongole – Kurnool Main Road, Kotakonda (Pacherla Jungle Camp)

Bairluty Gudem, Naagalooti Road (Bairluty Jungle Camp

5. Suryalanka Nature Camp – Bapatla District

Located near Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla, this nature camp developed by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) is a coastal forest haven. Surrounded by high-density Miyawaki plantations and sprawling cashew estates, it promises a wonderful and relaxing time in nature.

Guests can stay in eco-friendly cottages and enjoy delicious local meals at the on-site cafeteria. Popular activities here include beach safaris, nature walks, birdwatching, campfires, and more.

Location: Suryalanka Beach Road, Adharsh Nagar Village

These thoughtfully managed eco-tourism destinations are not just healing escapes for travellers but also create sustainable livelihoods for local communities. To unplug, unwind, and reconnect on your next getaway from Visakhapatnam, make sure to visit these nature camps in Andhra Pradesh!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and follow our Instagram for more travel recommendations.