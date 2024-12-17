Need a break from the hustle and bustle? Pack your bags, because the lush green hills and awe-inspiring views await you at Araku Valley! To make your Visakhapatnam to Araku trip even more memorable, we have come up with a list of some of the best and budget-friendly stays that tempt you to ditch the regular resorts!

1. Apple Resorts

Apple Resorts in Araku has bamboo tree houses, where you can sip on your morning coffee and enjoy the cosy weather. They also have four shared and two shared tents for all those adventure enthusiasts. The workers will also provide a campfire and hot water facilities if needed.

Cost: Starts at 500/-

Connect with them: +91 9491395647

More information: Click Here

2. Desai Resorts

Desai Resorts near Paderu has traditional hospitality and village-like setting. You can enjoy jamming with your friends beside the campfire during chilly nights. They have budget villas and suite villas that can accommodate up to five persons.

Cost: Starts at 2500/-

Connect with them: +91 9346460675

More information: Click Here

3. Haritha Jungle Bells TYDA

Haritha Jungle Bell Resorts near Araku Valley is a cottage-like setting standing amidst the lush greenery of the valley. They have pools, relaxing massages, campfires, and many more facilities to relax and recharge your body after a long trip!

Cost: Starts at 2500/-

Connect with them: +91 9032727156

More information: Click Here

4. Kollaput Resorts

Kollaput Resorts stands out as one of the most beautiful stays in Araku! This place has eight individual cottages with a beautiful garden and parking space. The yellow painted walls with brown tiles sloped roof and wooden furnishing adds to the charm of the overall vibe.

Cost: Starts at 3499/-

Connect with them: +91 9553537666

More information: Click Here

So, if you are looking to spend your time amidst the nature, then these places resorts in Araku Valley are few of the best options out there! Which one of these serene escape is your pick for your next Visakhapatnam to Araku trip?

