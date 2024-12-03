Winter is here, and the first thing that comes to mind this season is heading to an enchanting place near Visakhapatnam – Araku Valley. Situated at a distance of 120 km from Visakhapatnam, Araku Valley is a picturesque destination that appeals to the wanderlust of many travellers. To add more warmth and beauty to this place, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department came up with a new attraction spot for tourists: The Wooden Bridge of Araku Valley.

This recently developed wooden bridge is situated in Sunkarametta near Araku Pinery and provides astonishing sunrise and sunset views from the coffee plantations.

The ticket price for this place is Rs 20/- per child and Rs 50/- per adult. The place is also available for wedding and movie shoots, which cost Rs 2000/-.

As the maximum temperature in Araku Valley drops during December and January it is a must-visit place in winter.

This paradise is steeped in ancient tribal culture and has waterfalls, gushing streams, thick jungles and aromatic coffee plantations.

How to reach:

The distance between Araku Valley and Visakhapatnam is 120 km. You can start your journey early in the morning by catching a VSKP-KRDL Passenger (08551) train at 6:45 AM from Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

This journey to this valley is as mesmerising as the final destination. The train goes through 100-foot-deep gorges and more than 50 tunnels.

Also read- Your ultimate travel guide from Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel-related updates.