What could be a better way to enjoy the coming winter season than by sipping on fresh, hot coffee while visiting a chilly place? In other words, it’s time to go ARAKU!!! Confused about how to reach this beautiful destination? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! Our ultimate travel guide will tell you how to reach Araku from Visakhapatnam and give you a list of all the places you can visit while you are there.

Getting there

The early bird gets the worm, or even better- the most scenic view from the train! So, start your day early in the morning by catching a VSKP-KRDL Passenger (08551) train at 6:45 AM from Visakhapatnam Railway Station. This journey to Araku is as mesmerising as the final destination. The train goes through 100-foot-deep gorges and more than 50 tunnels.

If you are planning to visit Borra Caves and Katiki Waterfalls, you can get down at Borra Caves Railway Station. From there, you will find many cabs to Araku.

After enjoying breathtaking views, you will reach Araku by 11:00 AM. If you are not “a train person,” take a cab or travel with your vehicle by road. The journey promises an adventurous yet exquisite ride to Araku in less than four hours.

Stay amid the nature

If you’re looking for a place to stay, the AP Tourism Haritha resort near Araku Valley has air-conditioned rooms and a park. However, you can always elevate your experience by staying at Giri Grama Darshini, which is right opposite the Haritha Resort. Here, you can try living as a tribal for a day – enjoying their food, delighting in the traditional Dhimsa dance, and dressing up like them.

If you have an adventurous spirit, another option of lodging for you is to opt for camping. You can find many places that offer tents and firewood at night for a camping experience.

(Caution: Don’t forget to pack some warm clothes, as the drop in nighttime temperatures here is no joke.)

Must-visit places

If you are planning a two-day trip to Araku, you will get enough time to explore and cover various places. If you have a vehicle of your own, it will be easy to commute. If not, you can find ample vehicles like cars, autos and minivans near the railway station. So, pick one and let the adventure begin!

1. Tribal Museum

Dive into the history of tribes!

The Araku Tribal Museum is one of the best places to visit to appreciate the art and culture of the place. It is spread across the two levels and helps you to understand the way of life of tribals in the Eastern Ghats. Don’t forget to stop by the souvenir shop to purchase some tribal handicrafts.

2. Chaprai Water Cascade

Experience nature’s embrace!

Experience the lush green forests near the Chaprai Waterfalls. With its serene atmosphere and lively people, this place is a great camping retreat.

3. Coffee Museum

Try one of the best coffees in India!



Learn about the Coffee Plantations of Araku, and taste the freshly brewed coffee by the tribals of the Araku Valley in the Coffee Museum.

4. Gallikonda View Point

Head to the highest point in Araku for stunning panoramic views of the valleys, hills, and forests below. This an ideal spot for photography and some relaxation.

5. Ananthagiri Waterfalls

Discover a Hidden Gem!

Located near Ananthagiri Hills, this waterfall is perfect for those looking to enjoy a peaceful retreat in nature. The serene surroundings and beautiful cascades make it a great spot for photography and relaxation.

6. Borra Caves

Explore a 150-million-year-old history!

Borra Caves are considered the largest limestone caves in India. This unique age-old formation provides valuable insights into the geological history and formation processes of limestone. The caves feature stunning stalactites and stalagmites formed through the slow deposition of minerals from dripping water.

7. Katiki Waterfalls

Located about 7 km from Borra Caves, Katiki Waterfalls is a must-visit destination for adventure seekers, trekkers, and nature lovers. Its tranquil beauty (and the thrill of reaching it through a scenic trek m)ake it an unforgettable experience for those exploring the Araku region.

Enjoy your winter with this Visakhapatnam to Araku travel guide. While you’re there, don’t forget to try the flavours of local cuisine, especially traditional tribal dishes like Bamboo Chicken, which is available at local eateries.

