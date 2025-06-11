The Vizag Metro project is finally witnessing significant progress on the ground. A delegation from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), led by Senior Investment Officer Pascal Roussel, recently visited the city to review the proposed metro corridors.

They were accompanied by senior officials from the Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (APMRC), including Managing Director Ramakrishna Reddy, who guided the team through key points across the project route.

According to Ramakrishna Reddy in conversation with The Hindu, Phase 1 of the Vizag Metro, which would cover a total distance of 46.23 km, is scheduled to begin construction by October 2025.

This phase will be divided into two parts: a 20 km double-decker metro system and a 26 km standard metro corridor.

This 20 km double-decker system for the Vizag Metro itself is split into two stretches: one 15 km route from Carshed Junction (PM Palem) to Thatichetlapalem, and another 5 km stretch from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant entrance to Gajuwaka. Once completed, it would be India’s longest double-decker metro route, as no other double-decker system of this length is in India as of yet.

AIIB is expected to fund 60% of the total project cost, while the remaining 40% will be equally shared by the state and central governments, each contributing 20%.

The total estimated cost of the Vizag Metro stands at approximately Rs 11,498 crore. AIIB’s funding will come as part of a broader Rs 12,000 crore loan package that also covers Rs 6,100 crore investment for the Vizag Metro and Rs 5,900 crore for the Vijayawada Metro.

The double-decker system will feature two transport layers: a flyover for motor vehicles on the first level and the metro rail on the second, both supported by a single set of pillars. The double-decker segment alone is estimated to cost an additional Rs 2,000 crore, over and above the current estimated investment of Rs 11,498 crore for Phase 1 of the Vizag Metro project.

This double-decker system, integrated for the Vizag Metro, not only optimises space but also significantly reduces land acquisition requirements. According to current estimates, around 99.75 acres of land will need to be acquired, at a projected cost of approximately Rs 882 crore.

Additionally, the AIIB is also funding other major metro rail projects in India’s prominent cities like Chennai, Kochi and Mumbai.

