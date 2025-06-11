Education Minister Nara Lokesh has invited all political parties to the upcoming Yogandhra event in Vizag on June 21st. With close to 5,00,000 people expected to attend, the event aims to set a world record.

A high-level review was conducted at the Sagarika Convention Hall in Andhra University to assess the progress of the event’s arrangements. Officials explained that approximately 5,00,000 participants are likely to participate in the event. This could make Yogandhra the world’s largest yoga gathering.

Among the officials and public representatives who attended the meeting were Union Minister Rammohan, district in-charge Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, collector Harindra Prasad, and ministers Angani Satyaprasad, Gummidi Sandhyarani, and Vangalapudi Anitha.

The event will take place in an area of over 26 km, stretching from RK Beach to Bheemili. The space will be divided into 247 compartments for more efficient management. The State-level nodal officer appointed for the Yogandhra event in Vizag, Krishna Babu, briefed Lokesh that for the 247 compartments, a designated officer will be responsible.

Nara Lokesh stated that Yogandhra would write history as the world’s largest yoga gathering. He also explained that transportation services would be prepared accordingly so that the participants could reach the venue and their allocated compartment at least one hour prior. The transport will ensure that the participants will be dropped off no more than 600 meters away from the site. Nara Lokesh assured that the safety of the participants was the responsibility of the officials from the moment they left their homes for the event until they reached home safely.

On the matter of transportation and safety monitoring, a command-and-control unit has been set up with 1,200 cameras. Preparations are being made to organise yoga sessions in 30 locations from RK Beach to Bheemili along with 16 additional spots.

The Education Minister also stressed the importance of the days leading up to the event, 19th, 20th, and 21st, asking various collaborators to ensure that preparations are made for the event to succeed. He observed and made rounds at a yoga training session at AU Grounds before the meeting.

Approximately 2,000 yoga instructors have been entrusted with the responsibilities of conducting sessions and will be brought to AU Grounds the night before the event.

Regarding the preparations and precautions for the event, numerous measures have been taken in accordance. 116 ambulances will be on standby for emergencies, 1,400 bio-toilets will be set for the participants, and 3,500 RTC buses and 800 private and public school buses will be available for the transportation of the participants. T-shirts and mats will be provided to all the participants in their compartments.

