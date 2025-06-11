Pendurthi Circle Inspector K V Satish Kumar confirmed that a case has been filed against two individuals posing as fake police officers who extorted money from a couple late at night on the Old Adavivaram–Sontyam stretch in Visakhapatnam.

The incident occurred around 10:00 pm on 6 June 2025, when Korada Jayaram (27), a resident of Chinagantyada near Gajuwaka, was travelling towards Vizianagaram with his wife on a two-wheeler. As they crossed Bhairava Kona on the Simhachalam–Sontyam Road, their vehicle came to a stop. At that moment, two men, one dressed in a police uniform, approached them and began questioning their presence in the area at that hour. Threatening to arrest the couple, the impersonators demanded Rs 20,000 to let them go.

Unable to pay the full amount, Jayaram transferred Rs 5,000 via UPI to the men posing as fake Visakhapatnam City Police officers, who then fled the scene. Suspecting foul play, Jayaram later lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner through WhatsApp. Acting on the complaint, the Pendurthi Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

CI Satish Kumar stated that special teams have been deployed to track down and arrest the culprits.

