Adding momentum to the city’s growing hospitality sector, 7 Apple Hotels & Resorts has launched a new 91-key hotel in Sheela Nagar, Visakhapatnam. The hotel marks the brand’s entry into the coastal city and is positioned to serve both business and leisure travellers.

Located in one of the city’s rapidly developing areas, the hotel offers a mix of Deluxe and Suite rooms equipped with modern amenities, tech-enabled services, and contemporary interiors. The property is expected to meet the needs of corporate guests, transit passengers, and tourists.

The new hotel in Sheela Nagar is one of three recently launched properties by 7 Apple Hotels & Resorts, with additional openings in Khandala and Bikaner. With these additions, the company has added 201 rooms to its national portfolio.

Abhishek Haru, Marketing Head of 7 Apple Hotels & Resorts, said, “We believe in creating consistent, comfortable, and connected experiences across all our destinations. These new openings are a reflection of our commitment to growth while staying true to the evolving needs of today’s traveler.”

Visakhapatnam Emerging As A Hospitality Investment Hub

The launch of the new hotel in Sheelanagar comes amid increased interest from major hospitality players in Visakhapatnam. The Varun Group is popularly developing a Rs 600 crore luxury project in place of the former Taj Gateway Hotel on Beach Road. Once complete, it will feature 374 sea-facing rooms, serviced apartments, office spaces, and retail outlets.

ITC Hotels has also announced a 200-room project in the city, with completion targeted by 2029. Additionally, Minor Hotels and Sunray Resorts recently signed an MoU to develop a 117-room hotel in Iconica City, near the Rushikonda IT Hills.

