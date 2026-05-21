New Chairman Appointed at Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Jasmeet Singh Bindra took over as the Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on May 20.

A 1996-batch IRTS officer with about 30 years of experience in logistics, transportation, and safety management, he succeeds M. Angamuthu, who has been shifted to the Mumbai Port Authority.

He will be in the office for a period of five years.

Prior to the new assignment, he served as the Principal Chief Operations Manager, South East Central Railway and Divisional Railway Manager, Ranchi.

In other news, the GVMC Commissioner, Ketan Garg, called upon the people to become partners in making Visakhapatnam the cleanest city in the country. Read more about this news here: ‘Influence’ people to stand top in swachhta: Ketan Garg

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