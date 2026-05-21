Attempted Murder in Bheemili: Woman Found Unconscious

A woman was found in an unconscious state with a plastic wire tying around her neck in the Bavikonda area of Bheemili police station limits on Wednesday morning, as an attempted murder.

Locals, who noticed it, informed the police and they admitted her in a hospital where she is getting treatment.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Asha, 27, of YSR Colony in Madhurawada, has been in live-in relationship with a man, Karthik, after separated from her husband.

Karthik (29), a resident of Swatantranagar in ​​Madhurawada, is already married and has two children. The two have been living together for the past five years. However, differences cropped up between the two in course of time and they reportedly have been quarreling for sometime.

After midnight on Tuesday, the two clashed and Karthik allegedly strangulated her with a plastic wire. Assuming that she died, Karthik dumped her in the Bavikonda area. Later, he called up his brother-in-law and sent a voice message saying he killed Asha.

Karthik’s brother-in-law immediately approached the Bheemili police and gave the details of the voice message to the police, who, led by Bheemili CI Tirumala Rao, searched the area in vain. Owing to the darkness at night, she could not be found.

In the early hours of Wednesday, passers-by found Asha in an unconscious state and informed the police.

Investigation is on, while Karthik is absconding.

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