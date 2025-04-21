​Visakhapatnam is witnessing a premium hospitality boom, with several high-end projects on the horizon. Among them is the Iconica city, a luxury township in Vizag featuring a five-star hotel and villas near Rushikonda IT Hills.



This development will feature 180 villas ranging from 4,500 to 10,000 square feet with commercial complexes, convention centres, IT towers, and premium apartments in its first phase

The foundation stone for this luxury township including a five-star hotel in Vizag will be laid on 24 April 2025, say sources.

The Iconica brand, backed by Garden City Realty Pvt Ltd, has established a solid foothold in Vizag with projects like Iconica Capitol and The Crown and another ongoing luxurious villas project, Iconica Grande, offering luxurious 2 & 3 BHK apartments in Madhurawada

Other notable luxury hospitality projects include:​

Varun Bay Sands: Replacing the former Taj Gateway Hotel on Beach Road, this project by Varun Group will feature 374 sea-facing rooms, serviced apartments, office spaces, and luxury retail outlets, with an investment of approximately ₹600 crores.

Oberoi Trident Hotel: Situated near the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, this 42-acre resort will offer over 300 private villas, aiming to attract international tourists and generate employment for approximately 5,500 individuals.

Red Fox Hotel by Lemon Tree: Strategically located near key transport hubs, this hotel is designed to cater to both business and leisure travellers, offering modern amenities and a touch of elegance.

Also read: Luxury At Its Best: Top Existing and Upcoming Hotels in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news.